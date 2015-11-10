Concealer 101: How to Color-Correct and Conceal Dark Undereye Circles

Courtesy (4); Getty Images (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 10, 2015

Following a night-long Netflix binge, covering up your dark undereye circles can be a losing battle—particularly if you aren't versed in the art of color-correcting formulas. Meant to go over targeted areas prior to applying foundation, color-correcting concealers may look unconventional with their varied rainbow of pastel shades, but can completely neutralize stubborn areas that no amount of your go-to beige can completely hide. A few sheer layers can instantly transform your entire complexion, but if your undereyes tend to take on a yellowish tint after a night of no sleep, the green or yellow options aren't what you should be reaching for. To reduce the guesswork and prevent you from having to consult the color wheel, we broke each of the different shades down to determine the best options depending on the tones in your skin. Take a closer look at the varied hues underneath your eyes, and keep reading to find out which color-corrector is right for you!

1 of 5 Courtesy

Green Concealer

Because green is on the opposite end of the color wheel from red, green concealers like Japonesque's Color Correcting Crayon ($22; ulta.com) are perfect for muting out ruddy tones around your eyes, and can multitask to conceal particularly inflamed breakouts.

2 of 5 Courtesy

Purple Concealer

Lavender concealers like NYX's ($5; ulta.com) are perfect for counteracting any yellow tones around your eyes, as well as brightening any yellow-tinted discoloration on your complexion. 

3 of 5 Courtesy

Yellow Concealer

Just like its green counterpart, yellow concealers work wonders at muting out any redness, though if your undereyes tend to have a slight purple or blue tint, a version like NARS' Pear (25; sephora.com) would be your best bet as the warm hue does double-duty to cancel out the red while warming up cool undertones.

4 of 5 Courtesy

Orange Concealer

You know that viral video that features a red lipstick being used to conceal dark circles? An orange-based concealer like Benefit's Erase Paste in Medium ($26; sephora.com) has that exact same effect if the discoloration under your eyes veers toward the blue or green end of the spectrum, as the warm tones can lift and neutralize the cool ones, though if your complexion is lighter, you may want to pass on thic concealer and pick up the next option...

5 of 5 Courtesy

Peach Concealer

If you have cool tones under your eyes, but your complexion is too fair to match an orange concealer, you'll want to pick up a peach-based color like Bobbi Brown's Creamy Concealer in Warm Natural ($25; nordstrom.com), which does the same job of lifting the green and blue hints while serving as a less-intense alternative.

