Concealer 101: How to Color-Correct and Conceal Dark Undereye Circles

Following a night-long Netflix binge, covering up your dark undereye circles can be a losing battle—particularly if you aren't versed in the art of color-correcting formulas. Meant to go over targeted areas prior to applying foundation, color-correcting concealers may look unconventional with their varied rainbow of pastel shades, but can completely neutralize stubborn areas that no amount of your go-to beige can completely hide. A few sheer layers can instantly transform your entire complexion, but if your undereyes tend to take on a yellowish tint after a night of no sleep, the green or yellow options aren't what you should be reaching for. To reduce the guesswork and prevent you from having to consult the color wheel, we broke each of the different shades down to determine the best options depending on the tones in your skin. Take a closer look at the varied hues underneath your eyes, and keep reading to find out which color-corrector is right for you!

