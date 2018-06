How Stars Wash Their Faces

"I always tell my best friend off because she will go to bed with her makeup on, and I never, ever do that. I always cleanse, tone, and moisturize. I do the whole thing no matter what. I have a cleanser that I love called Esthederm that I swear by, especially when I’m working. The makeup under the lights really gets deep into your pores and this remedies that. As you can tell, I’m really into cleansing!"