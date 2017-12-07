Beauty Treatments to Pamper Yourself with When It’s Miserable Out

It’s the time of year when the weather is cold and gloomy and hibernating indoors is the only activity that sounds appealing on days off. Since you’re going to wind up spending more time inside than out, there’s no better way to relax than dedicating an afternoon to revitalize yourself from head to toe.

While the thought of trekking out to the spa in the cold may like it’s too much effort to bear, you can still enjoy spa-like treatments at home where the Netflix and pajamas are. Bath soaks, masks, and exfoliators are just a few beauty treatments you can indulge in at home that don’t require a second set of hands to get the job done.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Read on for ten ideas on how you can treat yourself to some much-needed pampering at home when it’s too miserable to head outdoors.

VIDEO: 3 of the Most Expensive Perfumes