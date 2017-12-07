Beauty Treatments to Pamper Yourself with When It’s Miserable Out

It’s the time of year when the weather is cold and gloomy and hibernating indoors is the only activity that sounds appealing on days off. Since you’re going to wind up spending more time inside than out, there’s no better way to relax than dedicating an afternoon to revitalize yourself from head to toe.

While the thought of trekking out to the spa in the cold may like it’s too much effort to bear, you can still enjoy spa-like treatments at home where the Netflix and pajamas are. Bath soaks, masks, and exfoliators are just a few beauty treatments you can indulge in at home that don’t require a second set of hands to get the job done.

Read on for ten ideas on how you can treat yourself to some much-needed pampering at home when it’s too miserable to head outdoors.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Lab

Proper cuticle treatment is often neglected outside of the nail salon. Give yours the TLC they need with Deborah Lippmann’s four-step kit that includes a nourishing oil, exfoliator, repair cream, and pusher—your future manicures will thank you.

 

2 of 10 Courtesy

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask 

It wouldn’t be a beauty treat-yourself-day without a mask. Peter Thomas Roth’s hydrates and fights signs of aging and stress with caffeine and peridot. Plus, it’s infused with 24K gold and colloidal gold—and you really can’t get more luxurious than that.

 

3 of 10 Courtesy

Go Science Glo Brilliant Teeth Whitening Device

As the saying goes: You’re never fully dressed without a smile. Take the time to maintain yours with an at-home whitening kit. For a quick fix, GLO Science’s easy-to-use gel and blue LED light system will help you put your best smile forward.

4 of 10 Courtesy

Herbivore Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish

Slough off winter dead, dry skin with an exfoliating body polish. Herbivore’s all-natural Coco Rose formula with virgin coconut oil and Moroccan Rose gently exfoliates and hydrates, plus leaves a pleasant lingering scent.

 

5 of 10 Courtesy

NuFace Mini Facial Toning Device 

Consider NuFace’s toning device a mini workout for your face. The tool uses microcurrent technology to tone, reduce wrinkles, and improve your face’s contour. Apply the accompanying primer and glide it along the natural contours of your face in an upwards motion for three to five times a week to see improved results over time. 

6 of 10 Courtesy

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Aging Body Cream

Treat parched skin from head-to-toe with a hydrating body lotion like Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Anti-Aging Body Cream. Along with replenishing moisture, the formula is packed with white almond and elderberry blossom which work to give skin a firmer appearance.  

7 of 10 Courtesy

Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask 

If winter is sucking the life out of your strands, give them a boost of moisture with a rich, hydrating mask. Leave it in and let it work its magic as you soak in the tub.

$7; drugstore.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Talika Eye Therapy Patch With Case

Recover from a late night, or stressful workweek, with an under-eye mask. Talika’s reusable patches will brighten dark circles and minimize fine-lines and puffiness in just 30 minutes so you’ll look refreshed and awake when you eventually have to leave your house.

9 of 10 Courtesy

Susanne Kaufmann Mallow Blossom Bubble Bath

Grab a page-turning novel, light your favorite candle, and indulge in a calming, long soak in the tub—you deserve it. 

10 of 10 Courtesy

Lush Cosmetics Volcano Foot Mask 

Sandal season may be long over, but feet can still build up calluses, cracked heels, and tough skin in socks and boots. Like its facial counterparts, a foot sheet mask will work to hydrate, soothe, and exfoliate for softer, healthier feet. It’s infused with rich pumice and kaolin to draw out dirt and slough away rough dead skin. Cleansing essential oils keep feet feeling and smelling fresh. 

