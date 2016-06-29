How to Add Glow to Every Part of Your Face Without Looking Shiny

Oh, that dewy glow. It’s arguably summer’s most popular beauty trend (SPF is all year round, people!). But looking glowy is a whole lot different than looking sweaty or even shiny. Let’s face it, unless we just completed a 10K or a cardio dance class, having beads of sweat drip down our face isn’t something we actually want.

In honor of all the highlighters that give us life and the glowy trend that is dominating the beauty world, we caught up with makeup artist Neil Scibelli to learn about how to add glow to every aspect of your face—obvi, without looking shiny.

To begin, Neil suggests amping up the hydration—that means moisturizer and sipping on that bottle of water.

"A moisturizer by Embryolisse called Lait-Creme instantly gives the skin a dewy finish,” he notes.

He says to follow up with a cream complexion product like tinted moisturizer or a lighter foundation. "So many complexion products these day have built-in luminizing properties which will reflect light and give an instant radiance to the skin,” he says.

He also suggests using a cream blush. "A cream formula will blend into the skin easier than a powder and mimic a natural flush. Apply it to the apples of the cheeks and blend it outwards,” notes Neil.

Of course, we can’t talk glow without highlighter. "Use a highlighter above your blush, along the cheekbone, and upwards towards the temple,” he says. If you want it really dewy, again, opt for the cream.

In terms of eye makeup, Neil says you should go for a metallic finish when picking out products. He says you can even amp it up by applying your cheek highlighter in the inner corners of your eyes and under your brow bone.

Finally, the lips. He says that this is all about texture, rather than color. First, exfoliate your lips for a super smooth finish. Then, Neil says to pick a sheer cream formula or something with a glossy finish. When it comes to color, he says trying something with peachy, pink, or berry hues.

