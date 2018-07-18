My Eyelashes Were Barely Visible—But Then I Used This Mascara

Here's my catch-22 beauty situation. My eyelashes are significantly full, but they're also incredibly short and fair. That means they're basically invisible to the naked eye. If I want them to show up, a solid lengthening, volumizing, and pigmented mascara is a non-negotiable. That was my motivation for trying the Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara ($29; hourglasscosmetics.com), a new formula that promises 400% more volume in just one pass.

For the record, it's not like I've never found a mascara that works for me. There are a few products that I absolutely love and use on rotation, and it takes a lot for me to switch up my routine. But with one single use, I can honestly say the Hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara will be a part of my daily lineup. As you can see from the pics below, the results are pretty damn impressive.

Savanna Ruedy

The wand features a tapered tip with densely packed bristles that coat each lash from root-to-tip with a smudge-proof, clump-free formula. Countless brands claim instant results in a single swipe, but few follow through with the promise. I was shocked at how my lashes transformed from short and stubby to long, lifted, and curled in one swipe.

I decided to take the test a little further. I wanted to see if the mascara would clump up after multiple passes, so I decided to run the wand through my eyelashes three times on each side. There wasn't a clump, smear, or a flake in sight. The buildable claim is no joke.

VIDEO: Coinage: 5 Ways to Enhance Your Eyelashes

Aside from making my eyelashes visible, my favorite part about the wand was the tapered end. It allowed me to precisely coat the eyelashes in the inner corners of my eyes, and I used that same tip to apply mascara to my even tinier lower eyelashes.

RELATED: 8 Luxury Mascaras That Are Worth the High Price Tag

I'm not sure about that "400% more volume" promise, but with these transformative, extension-like results, I don't really need to do the math.