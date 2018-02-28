The Hottest Spring Nail Colors Right Now

Anything related to spring is beginning to take over our waking thoughts—breaking those sundresses out of hibernation, switching our thermostat from the heat to AC, and most importantly, open-toed sandals. There may still be a slight chill in the air (and a possible threat of snow later in the week), but that doesn't mean you can't get your spring mani-pedi game on lock. We've already begun to trade the deep, vampy nail colors we've worn since November for a brighter, more cheerful spread. From pretty pastels to vibrant floral tones, scroll down to shop the spring nail colors we'll be lacquering up in, stat.

1 of 10 Courtesy

OPI Nail Polish in Suzi Chases Portu-Geese

OPI $13 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Chanel LE VERNIS LONGWEAR NAIL COLOUR in Giallo Napoli

Chanel $28 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

LANCÔME Le Vernis Nail Lacquer in Candy Blue

Lancome $20 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Essie Nail Polish in Anchor Down

Essie $9 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Jinsoon Nail Polish in Hella

Jin Soon $18 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro in I Put a Spell on You

Deborah Lippmann $20 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN Nail Colour in Edgypopi

Christian Louboutin $50 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Zoya Nail Polish in Trudith

Zoya $10 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

YVES SAINT LAURENT BEAUTY La Laque Couture Nail Polish in Op Art Coral

YSL $28 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Caption Nail Polish in In the Moment

$10 SHOP NOW

