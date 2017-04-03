A Running List of the Hottest Celebrity Guys Wearing Face Masks

justinbieber/instagram; johnstamos/instagram
Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 03, 2017 @ 12:00 pm

Hello, Clarice. Whether they want to admit it or not, no guy is immune from the transformative power of a sheet mask, not to mention, all the potential to make Hannibal Lecter jokes for the 15 to 20 minutes they're required to let the treatment soak in. Celebrities are no exception, as the stream of sheet mask selfies all over Instagram can solidify, and honestly, hot guys who are down to show their followers the serum-rich sheet they're currently wearing are even hotter in our books. From Justin Bieber to John Stamos, we rounded up the hottest guys to grace our Instagram feed wearing a face mask—so far, anyway.

1 of 6 johnstamos/instagram

John Stamos

Have mercy! Even Uncle Jesse isn't above doing a sheet mask—particularly the formula by Bioxidea.

2 of 6 cristiano/instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo

This isn't the first time the soccer (or football, if you're a purist) player took a selfie in a face mask, and we highly doubt it will be his last. 

3 of 6 diddy/instagram

Diddy

"When I was growing up I always wanted to take care of myself. We ain't showing off, we're just here to inspire you, you know? You work hard, you play hard," Diddy said in a short video, wearing a gel mask mid-massage. "Yes, it's called a facial mask." 

4 of 6 justinbieber/instagram

Justin Bieber

No need to keep an eye out for Selen-er—the Biebs chose Talika's sheet mask all on his own as a pre-Grammy complexion treatment.

5 of 6 prattprattpratt/instagram

Chris Pratt

Our love for Chris Pratt officially knows no bounds. Not only can he twist together a mean French braid, but he's very much into a radiance-boosting sheet mask

6 of 6 ricky_martin/instagram

Ricky Martin

If livin' la vida loca means sporting masks for both your hands and face, then we are so here for it. 

