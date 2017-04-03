A Running List of the Hottest Celebrity Guys Wearing Face Masks

Hello, Clarice. Whether they want to admit it or not, no guy is immune from the transformative power of a sheet mask, not to mention, all the potential to make Hannibal Lecter jokes for the 15 to 20 minutes they're required to let the treatment soak in. Celebrities are no exception, as the stream of sheet mask selfies all over Instagram can solidify, and honestly, hot guys who are down to show their followers the serum-rich sheet they're currently wearing are even hotter in our books. From Justin Bieber to John Stamos, we rounded up the hottest guys to grace our Instagram feed wearing a face mask—so far, anyway.