 The 10 Most Popular Beauty Products on the Internet Right Now

In certain corners of the internet and aisles of Sephora, beauty products are discussed with a fervor that borders on religious. Serums fly off shelves like milk during a hurricane. Foundations sell out quicker than tickets to Hamilton. What I'm trying to say is that people these days are truly obsessed with skincare and makeup.

It's my job to track the biggest, best-selling products in the marketplace (like Rihanna's foundation, which is still selling out, or Tatcha's raved-about wrinkle-blurring primer). Here, 10 of the hottest beauty products right now.

FENTY BEAUTY BY RIHANNA Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation

It's less than a year old, and it's already considered a cult classic, right up there with La Mer and Elnett Hairspray. Rihanna's matte foundation is available in an impressive 40-shade skin-tone range so that everyone can find their perfect fit. Multiple celebrities have worn it on the red carpet and shades continue to sell out on a weekly basis. The hype is real, too: The lightweight formula provides buildable, medium-to-full coverage in a matte finish that still looks like your skin. 

Fenty Beauty $34
BIOSSANCE Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil

Clearly, the Internet has a thing for roses because this rose-infused facial oil is becoming a social-media staple. Facial oils as a whole aren't as buzzy as they were two years ago, but this one is getting glowing press. It uses squalane to protect the skin barrier and vitamin C to add radiance to your skin, and you only really need two droplets for it to work its magic. 

 

Biossance $72
Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm

I call this the perfect "your lips, but better" lipstick. It reacts with the unique chemistry of your lips for a natural-looking effect in three different finishes—satin, matte, and holographic. You will know you're wearing lipstick, but everyone else won't be quite so sure. 

Dior $34
SUMMER FRIDAYS Jet Lag Mask

The minute I heard that Instagram star Marianna Hewitt was launching a skincare line, I knew it would be a major hit. With almost 800K followers to her name, you have to admit she has influence. And whatever she's doing to get her always-glowing skin, I need to know. This mask might be it. The creamy, easy-to-spread formula revives tired, dull skin in only 10 minutes. After you wash it off, you won't look like you've been sitting in the middle seat of an economy flight for six hours. 

$48
HERBIVORE Pink Cloud Rosewater Moisture Crème

The millennial-pink color isn't why this daily moisturizer is so special. Sure, it makes for a good Instagram prop, but the reason it's popular is the soothing and antioxidant-rich rosewater at the base, and the fact that, when you put it on, it feels like nothing at all. It took the brand nearly two years to create the gel-like formula, which absorbs in seconds and leaves your skin dewy and refreshed. It's sold out several times since its initial launch back in December, but thankfully, you can pick it up right now on Sephora. They say history repeats itself, though, so you'll want to get on that.

Herbivore $48
PAT MCGRATH LABS Mothership IV Eyeshadow Palette in Decadence

Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath put together a tin of ultra-pigmented shades that have the ability to cover your entire eyelid in just one swipe. The pearlized pigments catch the light in multiple directions, creating a dreamy, Instagram-filtered effect in real life. 

Pat McGrath Labs $25
TATCHA The Silk Canvas Protective Primer

Within four days of launching, Tatcha's silk-infused primer compact completely sold out. I can vouch for it: I spread this balmy formula over my skin and was shocked at how it instantly smoothed out my uneven texture, and hid the bigger pores on my nose and minor discoloration on my cheeks. Not only does it help makeup stay on longer, giving your foundation something to cling to, but it's made with anti-pollution particles that protect your skin from environmental aggressors. 

Tatcha $52
KKW Beauty Concealer

To no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian West's first complexion product sold out in just a few days. Her liquid concealer is available in 16 different shades and is only one part of a three-step system—conceal, bake, and brighten—designed to make you look alive and totally mask your dark circles. Set your Google alerts; knowing the KarJenner sisters, a restock is imminent. 

KKWBEAUTY $18
STRIVECTIN LINEblurFECTOR Instant Wrinkle Blurring Primer

Not ready for Botox? That's where this primer comes in handy. A hit at Nordstrom and Ulta (it sold out in both stores in just a few weeks), the creamy formula is made with optical microspheres to blur fine lines and make wrinkles less pronounced. 

Strivectin $39
Benefit BADgal Lash Volumizing Mascara

According to a survey of 102 women who tested this product, 92 percent said the water-resistant formula lengthened their lashes and 90 percent said it gave them a huge boost in volume. So the stats are there, but if you need more of a visual to convince you to make the purchase, I road-tested the formula on my very short and fair lashes, and the before-and-after pics are pretty damn impressive. 

Benefit Cosmetics $19

