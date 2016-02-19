In Honor of the Friends Reunion, See 13 Celebrities Who Have Also Rocked "The Rachel" Haircut

There are haircuts, there are classic haircuts, and then there's "The Rachel." The debut of Jennifer Aniston's iconic look on the set of Friends back in 1995 launched a thousand lookalikes in its wake, and the movement quickly caught on in Hollywood. Just like the rest of us, stars like Tyra Banks and Meg Ryan carted a picture of Aniston's shag to their stylists to achieve the crop defined by its choppy layers from crown to end.

To celebrate the Friends reunion in our favorite way possible, we've put together a comprehensive timeline of other celebrities who have rocked Aniston's now-infamous shag. Scroll down to see all of the stars who have worn "The Rachel," spanning from the '90s to now.

