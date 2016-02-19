In Honor of the Friends Reunion, See 13 Celebrities Who Have Also Rocked "The Rachel" Haircut

There are haircuts, there are classic haircuts, and then there's "The Rachel." The debut of Jennifer Aniston's iconic look on the set of Friends back in 1995 launched a thousand lookalikes in its wake, and the movement quickly caught on in Hollywood. Just like the rest of us, stars like Tyra Banks and Meg Ryan carted a picture of Aniston's shag to their stylists to achieve the crop defined by its choppy layers from crown to end.

To celebrate the Friends reunion in our favorite way possible, we've put together a comprehensive timeline of other celebrities who have rocked Aniston's now-infamous shag. Scroll down to see all of the stars who have worn "The Rachel," spanning from the '90s to now.

1 of 14 Ron Galella/WireImage

Tyra Banks, 1997

At least in 1997, "The Rachel" qualified as Victoria's Secret model hair, as demonstrated by Tyra Banks at the reveal of the $3 Million Dollar Dream Bra.

2 of 14 SGranitz/WireImage

Christina Aguilera, 1999

Though her layers were slightly more blended than the OG version, Aguilera's cut, circa '99, was definitely "The Rachel."

3 of 14 Jim Smeal/WireImage

Meg Ryan, 2000

Ryan kicked off the new millennium with a shoulder-skimming shag, which featured side-parted bangs that hit just below her brow.

4 of 14 Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Kelly Ripa, 2001

"The Rachel" wasn't restricted just to the set of Friends—back in her soap opera days, Kelly Ripa rocked the look for a few episodes of All My Children.

5 of 14 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson, 2003

Before we came to envy both her pixie and long strands, the actress was another early '00s adopter of "The Rachel."

6 of 14 J. Vespa/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson, 2003

Later in the year, ScarJo's cut had grown out slightly, and her layers were styled into an outward flip, which she complemented with a Y2K-era zig-zag part.

7 of 14 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson, 2004

Simpson gave her Rachel crop a touch of edge by dyeing her strands an inky black, and flat-ironing them to a bone-straight finish.

8 of 14 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Kerry Washington, 2004

Washington's short bangs and defined curls (not to mention that megawatt smile) make for the cutest take on the shag we've seen in hair history.

9 of 14 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Rihanna, 2007

The star's sleek, longline shag proved that there literally isn't a style on the planet that she can't work.

10 of 14 Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Lily Allen, 2009

Never one to play by the rules, Allen went for a punk rock shag in 2009, which was dyed jet black and held a cool-girl tousled texture. Confession alert: We are kind of living for it.

11 of 14 Leigh Vogel/WireImage

Jessica Alba, 2011

Despite the lack of bangs, Alba continued the trend with her shoulder-length cut—flipped out ends and all.

12 of 14 Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Rachel McAdams, 2011

McAdams put her spin on the cut in 2011 by giving her layers less-obvious differences in length.

13 of 14 Mike Moore/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson, 2011

Not unlike her iconic hit, "Since U Been Gone," Kelly Clarkson's shag hit all the right notes.

14 of 14 Ben Rosser/BFA

Jennifer Lopez, 2015

In what might be a modern take on the 'do, JLo's version of the style featured an off-center part and soft, touchable waves.

