Celebs and Amazon Shoppers Alike Swear By This Plumping Cream With Double the Hyaluronic Acid
Straying from your go-to moisturizer is hard, especially when it's been a part of your skincare routine for so long. But even though a particular moisturizer worked great for your skin at one point, skin is constantly changing, and needs the right products to support those changes. Honest Beauty's Hydrogel Cream is one of those moisturizers that evolves to your skin's needs — it's so good that even celebs like Halsey swear by it.
The Hydrogel Cream isn't your average moisturizer: it looks like a cream, but it feels light like a gel. Its soft and creamy texture absorbs quickly into the skin without leaving it greasy. According to Honest Beauty co-founder Jessica Alba, "our in-house chemists formulated the Hydrogel Cream with plenty of skin-loving ingredients, including two types of hyaluronic acid to hydrate, soften and reduce the appearance of fine lines." There is also squalane, "an emollient known to moisturize, as well as jojoba esters. There are no synthetic fragrances and it's oil-free, so it's great for all skin-types — even those with sensitive skin like me can use it," Alba tells InStyle.
Shop now: $16 (Originally $20), amazon.com
Pittsburgh-based dermatologist Lindsey Zubritsky says that hyaluronic acid and squalane are two of her favorite skincare ingredients to incorporate into a moisturizer. "Hyaluronic acid is a humectant and draws more water into the skin, while squalane is a powerhouse moisturizing ingredient that also calms inflammation." Dr. Zubritsky recommends the moisturizer for those with dry, dehydrated skin, "but it's also light enough to wear during the summer time." Even if you have oily skin, "this product would still be excellent to use because it's not heavy and it's oil-free."
Celebrities and dermatologists aren't the only ones who love the moisturizing formula: Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers give the cream a five-star rating. One says that the Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream gives "moisture without any excess oil," while a second shopper says that the cream "evened out" their skin tone.
Another reviewer writes that the moisturizer makes their skin look younger and hydrated. "I am a skincare fanatic, and this product is one of my absolute favorites. I am all about safer ingredients these days, and the beautiful blend of ingredients in this product creates a silky, fluffy, and rich texture. It absorbs perfectly — feels like my skin is drinking it up instead of leaving greasiness."
A final shopper calls it "an actual dream cream" before adding, "this Hydrogel moisturizer has the most incredible texture! It says there are two forms of hyaluronic acid — which seems right because my skin is so moisturized after applying!" They also mention that it's not greasy and quickly sinks into your skin: "It's lightweight but somehow totally moisturizing."
For hydrated and dewy skin, add the Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream to your skincare routine while it's on sale at Amazon.