Most of us will probably see a few silvery strands around our temples months-if not years-before we would consider a full dye job. Style around them, says George. "Creating movement will help hide those early grays," she says. "Waves and curls make it easier to blend them with your natural color and texture. Avoid side parts or sleek ponytails." Try the Paul Mitchell diffuser ($20; paulmitchell.com) for frizz-free volume.