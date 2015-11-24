Holiday Skincare Survival Guide

Courtesy
Erin Lukas
Nov 24, 2015 @ 3:30 pm

It's the season for cocktail parties and family gatherings, but late nights and a loaded schedule throughout the holidays can lead to tired and dull skin, which really puts a damper on your spirit. You also never know who you’ll run into at any event, so ensuring your complexion is at its best also probably holds a high place on your list of priorities.

If you’re already stressing over your all of your commitments for the next month, we’ve handled the skin issue by finding the best products that will keep your complexion clear, calm, and fresh. Consider the following seven treatments your skin’s survival kit for the holiday season.

RELATED: The Overnight Mask Scientifically Proven to Help You Sleep Better

1 of 7 Courtesy

Soap & Glory Wish Upon A Jar 

Catching up with old friends, travelling, and getting the right gifts for everyone on your list, are just a few of the stressful tasks you’re faced with during the holidays. Combat signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines spurred on by the busy season with a peptide-packed moisturizer. This anti-aging superhero helps firm and smooth skin for a more youthful complexion.

$22; ulta.com

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Mission Grove Soothing Face Mask 

If your holiday commitments have your Google calendar so packed, you can’t spare a night to yourself, Mission Grove’s mask is a treatment with aromatherapy ingredients that will make late-night shopping for last minute gifts on Amazon Prime a moment of zen.

$16; anthropologie.com

3 of 7 Courtesy

Tatcha Gold Camelia Beauty Oil

Winter’s dry air sucks the life out of the season—and our skin. An oil that’s rich in antioxidants and fatty acids like Tatcha's gold-infused formula will deeply moisturize red, rough, flaky skin and protect it from the season’s harsh weather.

$95; sephora.com

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Colbert MD Illumino Anti-Aging Brightening Mask 

Lack of sleep leaves skin looking dull and lifeless. Rejuvenate your skin and get your glow back in time for holiday parties and family gatherings by using Colbert MD’s face mask twice a week to stimulate skin cell renewal to fade dark spots and imperfections for a brighter, fresher complexion.

$110 for five; colbertmd.com

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

SK-II Pitera Mid-Day Essence 

For a boost of hydration on days when your skin is extra parched, spritz SK-II’s essence throughout the day to lock in moisture without making your makeup run.

$80; sephora.com

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Replenishing Cleansing Oil

Glam, festive makeup may look great during cocktail hour, but your skin won’t look so hot if you don’t properly remove it after each and every soirée. A cleansing oil like Elizabeth Arden's will remove all product remnants from your face, and its essential lipids—including omega 3, 6, 9, and vitamin E—will add nourishment to your skin for a fresher complexion.

$36; elizabetharden.com

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Tony Moly Egg Pore Blackhead Steam Balm 

Blackheads on your nose and the number of hugs and kisses you’re obligated to greet family and old friends with don’t mix. This Korean-export balm works as a self-steamer that turns to gel to remove dirt and oil that causes unwanted black bumps. The inclusion of charcoal powder and sea salt specifically targets blackhead removal, and egg shell powder and yoke extract hydrate skin.

$18; sephora.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!