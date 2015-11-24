Holiday Skincare Survival Guide

It's the season for cocktail parties and family gatherings, but late nights and a loaded schedule throughout the holidays can lead to tired and dull skin, which really puts a damper on your spirit. You also never know who you’ll run into at any event, so ensuring your complexion is at its best also probably holds a high place on your list of priorities.

If you’re already stressing over your all of your commitments for the next month, we’ve handled the skin issue by finding the best products that will keep your complexion clear, calm, and fresh. Consider the following seven treatments your skin’s survival kit for the holiday season.

