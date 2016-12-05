Holiday Party Makeup Cheat Sheet: Rosy Glow 

‘Tis the season to party hop. Once you’ve RSVP’d to your holiday party invites, picked the dress, and bought the shoes, the last thing on your pre-party to-do list is figure out how to do your makeup. While a dark, sultry smoky eye is a safe bet, why not take an unexpected route this holiday season? A complexion with a soft, radiant glow as seen on Gigi Hadid during Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2016 show will illuminate across any darkly lit room. Consider the look a foolproof way to standing out at any festivity. Here, we’ve rounded up all the beauty essentials you need to recreate a rosy glow holiday party makeup look.