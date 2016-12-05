Holiday Party Makeup Cheat Sheet: Rosy Glow 

Jason Lloyd-Evans
InStyle Staff
Dec 05, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

‘Tis the season to party hop. Once you’ve RSVP’d to your holiday party invites, picked the dress, and bought the shoes, the last thing on your pre-party to-do list is figure out how to do your makeup. While a dark, sultry smoky eye is a safe bet, why not take an unexpected route this holiday season? A complexion with a soft, radiant glow as seen on Gigi Hadid during Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2016 show will illuminate across any darkly lit room. Consider the look a foolproof way to standing out at any festivity. Here, we’ve rounded up all the beauty essentials you need to recreate a rosy glow holiday party makeup look.  

1 of 6 courtesy

Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Moisture Cushion

Glowing skin starts with your moisturizer. Massage on a hyaluronic acid-filled cream like Dr. Dennis Gross’ Moisture Cushion to plump up and smooth your complexion before moving on to the makeup portion of your pre-party routine.

Dr. Dennis Gross $58 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 courtesy

CoverGirl TruBLend Blush in Deep Mauve

Warm up this marble-baked pink and mauve blush in your finger tips and let it melt into the apples of your cheeks for a healthy, ethereal look.

CoverGirl $6 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 Time Inc. Digital Studio

CoverGirl Outlast Longwear + Moisture Lipstick In Amazing Auburn

As for your lips: Keep your bullet in the same family and swipe on a sheer rosy shade so that your makeup is cohesive and not competing for attention.

CoverGirl $9 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 courtesy

CoverGirl Nudes TruNaked Eyeshadow Palette

Sweep a champagne shadow across your lids to brighten up your eyes without taking the focus off of your radiant complexion.

CoverGirl $12 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 courtesy

Maybelline New York The Colossal Spider Effect Mascara in Classic Black

No makeup look is complete without a few coats of mascara. For lashes that are so long no one will believe that they’re all yours, Maybelline’s Spider Effect tube is your best bet.

Maybelline $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Jennifer Behr Clamshell Ponywrap

It's all in the details: A soft, loose pony with a few tousled strands left out will draw attention to your radiant complexion. Add a pretty accessory like a gold ponywrap with Swarvoski pearls so that the effortless style is cocktail hour-ready. 

Jennifer Behr $375 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!