Holiday Party Makeup Cheat Sheet: What to Wear with Glittering Lips

Few things catch our eye quite like shimmering glitter—which is why we haven’t stopped thinking about the blood-red sparkle-covered lips that makeup legend Pat McGrath created for Atelier Versace’s Fall 2016 show since we saw models like Bella Hadid with them on the runway. Since the look isn’t the most practical for office cubicles, we’ve had shimmering lips bookmarked until a moment feels right to break out the glitter. There’s no better opportunity than upcoming holiday parties to try out an epically sparkly makeup look. Sure, you could just wear a sequined dress, but why not up the ante with a glittery pout? But pots of glitter aside, if you're making a loud statement with your lips doing the talking, what do you pair with the look that won't be distracting? We’ve rounded up every product and accessory you need to pull off the glittering lips makeup trend this holiday party season.