Holiday Party Makeup Cheat Sheet: What to Wear with Glittering Lips

Jason Lloyd-Evans
InStyle Staff
Dec 02, 2016 @ 8:00 pm

Few things catch our eye quite like shimmering glitter—which is why we haven’t stopped thinking about the blood-red sparkle-covered lips that makeup legend Pat McGrath created for Atelier Versace’s Fall 2016 show since we saw models like Bella Hadid with them on the runway. Since the look isn’t the most practical for office cubicles, we’ve had shimmering lips bookmarked until a moment feels right to break out the glitter. There’s no better opportunity than upcoming holiday parties to try out an epically sparkly makeup look. Sure, you could just wear a sequined dress, but why not up the ante with a glittery pout? But pots of glitter aside, if you're making a loud statement with your lips doing the talking, what do you pair with the look that won't be distracting? We’ve rounded up every product and accessory you need to pull off the glittering lips makeup trend this holiday party season.

Pat McGrath Labs Lust 004 Lipstick in Blood

A highly-pigmented lipstick is the perfect canvas for glitter. Swipe on a deep oxblood shade before layering on crimson glitter for a cool ombré effect.

Pat McGrath Labs $25 SHOP NOW
Mehron Paradise AQ Glitter in Red

Eating lunch, drinking coffee, and fallout onto your clothes are a few reasons that glitter doesn't work at the office, but after hours we say the more sparkle, the better. Once you’ve applied your favorite red or wine-colored lipstick, pat on some shimmering flecks with your index finger.

Mehron $7 SHOP NOW
Colette Malouf Metal Morphosis Curved Barrette

Sleek, slicked back hair is the perfect accessory for lips that will be the talk of the party. Twist your strands into a low bun and clip in this sculptural barrette for extra detail.

Colette Malouf $198 SHOP NOW
Redken Wind Blown 05

The key to keeping your smooth hairstyle in place from cocktail hour to the dancefloor: A lot of hairspray. No matter how much you spritz, Redken’s formula will lock your bun in place without leaving strands crunchy.

Redken $19 SHOP NOW
Tiffany T Wire Hoop Earrings 

When it comes to accessorizing, take a cue from the minimal approach you'll take with the rest of your makeup and keep things simple with a set of solid gold hoops.

Tiffany & Co. $1,650 SHOP NOW

