The Best Holiday Makeup Looks for Every Occasion

Neilson Barnard/Getty, Paul Archuleta/Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Nov 08, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Whether you’re searching for metallic eyeshadow that coordinates with your glittery New Year’s Eve dress or the perfect lipstick to wear to meet your S.O.’s family, we did the groundwork for you. Because let’s face it: The holidays are stressful enough, and makeup should never be the cause.

From office parties to impromptu date nights, we rounded up the very best celebrity-inspired beauty looks for every holiday occasion. Keep scrolling to get examples and to find out how to recreate their gorgeous looks at home.

VIDEO: 6 of the Best Drugstore Finds Under $15

1 of 5 Getty

For a Cocktail Party

Can't quite master a liquid eyeliner pen? No problem. For your holiday cocktail parties, eliminate the stress and create a smoked-out wing with eyeshadow. Line your top and bottom lash lines as usual with a creamy pencil that you can smudge into your lid. After applying eyeshadow over your lid, conservatively extend the pigment out towards the outer corners of your eyes with a precise eyeshadow brush and a palette like Dior 5 Couleurs Couture' Eyeshadow Palette in Magnetize ($62; nordstrom.com).

Advertisement
2 of 5 Getty

For a Family Party

Chances are, you'll want something a little bit more lowkey to wear while you're chatting with Grandma about your dating life and updates at work. Go for a subtle peachy-pink lip in a creamy finish like Reese Witherspoon with a moisturizing product like Elizabeth Arden Ceramide Ultra Lipstick in Coral Fizz ($24; macys.com), or a glossy finish like Kendall Jenner with Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Sculpting Gloss in Suggestive Kiss ($26; neimanmarcus.com). Keep the rest of your look natural with clean skin, a slight rosy flush, a touch of highlighter on the high points of your face, and lengthening mascara.

3 of 5 Getty

For New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, the expected is glitter. But maybe you don't want to deal with the mess of taking off the sparkly flecks before you go to bed. The alternative? Red lipstick. Glossy or matte, pair it with neutral shadow, classic black liner, and a must-have, lots of mascara. Channel Rita Ora by swiping on Rimmel Stay Matte Lip Liquid in Firestarter ($6; target.com) and drawing a little heart near your eye with a red lip liner. 

Advertisement
4 of 5 Getty

For an Office Party

Cater your eyeshadow to your office party's dress code, but the one thing you'll want in every look? Lots and lots of lengthened, volumized, and separated eyelashes. Try a product like Covergirl Peacock Flare Mascara ($8; target.com), a formula that coats each lash without clumps or those annoying flakes that form by 3 p.m. Chances are, you're not going to be able to run home before the event kicks off.

Advertisement
5 of 5 Getty

For a Holiday Date Night

No matter if you're headed to a fancy dinner or laid-back drinks and a concert where ripped jeans and a leather jacket will suffice, you can use the opportunity to use the trending emerald green hue in your eyeshadow palette. To copy Rihanna, you'll want to use a combo of the green shades in her Fenty Beauty Galaxy Eyeshadow Palette ($59; sephora.com) swept across your lid. Take the color down on your lower lash line with an angled eyeliner brush to connect the look. Amp it up like Nicole Richie with more intense metallic shades and smoky eyeshadows using a palette like Urban Decay Heavy Metals Metallic Eyeshadow Palette ($55; sephora.com).

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!