The Best Holiday Makeup Looks for Every Occasion

Whether you’re searching for metallic eyeshadow that coordinates with your glittery New Year’s Eve dress or the perfect lipstick to wear to meet your S.O.’s family, we did the groundwork for you. Because let’s face it: The holidays are stressful enough, and makeup should never be the cause.

From office parties to impromptu date nights, we rounded up the very best celebrity-inspired beauty looks for every holiday occasion. Keep scrolling to get examples and to find out how to recreate their gorgeous looks at home.

VIDEO: 6 of the Best Drugstore Finds Under $15