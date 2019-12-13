Holiday Hair and Makeup Tips for People with Glasses

Image zoom Roo Lewis/Getty Images

The final countdown to Christmas and New Year’s Eve is on, so it's likely you already have a couple outfit ideas lined up for your holiday parties. But if you’re someone who wears glasses, you may think you’re limited when it comes to hair and makeup options. However, in reality, that's certainly not the case — you just have to get a little creative.

When it comes to hair, celebrity hairstylist and Nexxus salon's style and trend curator Lacy Redway says people with glasses should be most mindful of the placement of their 'do. “The trick is to make the style live under the glasses lens and straps, instead of over the glasses,” Redway explains. “Bangs at your eyebrow or slightly above is the best length for you. If you’re wearing braids or hairstyles that live by your ears, create the look with your glasses off then place the glasses gently over your ears so that the style does not poke out.”

While many may think that headbands are a no-go for anyone who wears glasses, Redway doesn’t believe that they need to be a total write off. “Try to avoid headbands that are super chunky,” she advises. For the daintier variety, she suggests placing them over the arms of your frames, rather than under, to make sure your glasses stay in place. “Same rule applies for any other hair accessory that lives behind the ear,” she adds.

Sincerely Jules offers a line of on-trend, painless headbands that are a great option for people with glasses. Or, if you'd prefer to skip that type of hair accessory all together, you can opt for oversized pearl clips to add a little extra sparkle to your style.

Things can definitely get tricker when it comes to makeup — especially if you want your eyes to be the focal point. But that doesn't mean you need to skimp on your glam. If you want to go for something bold, makeup artist Stephen Hudson says to use an ultra-pigmented, shimmery eyeshadow, like the Color Fix by Danessa Myricks Beauty collection, that will stand out through the lenses. Hudson also says a cool hack is to match your eyeliner to the color of your glasses. "This will give the eye their own frame — helps them pop!" he exclaims. As for lashes, Hudson says to skip falsies, which can sometimes be uncomfortable, and go with a volumizing mascara instead. Lancôme's Monsieur Big Mascara is a great option.

If you want to take the attention away from your eyes, the makeup artist suggests going for a vivid lip. "Revlon's Super Lustrous The Gloss makes for a perfect attention grabbing pout — [it has] great shine and pigments," he says. "My favorite shade is 'All That Glitters,' it's a clear gloss with little specs of gold in it, subtle but beautiful." Pat McGrath's MatteTrance lipsticks also offer serious color that will last all night long — and the formula won't dry out your lips.

So go ahead and take your holiday look to the next level for all of the festivties — your glasses certainly won't be standing in your way.