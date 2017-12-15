The Most Festive Holiday Hair Accessories for Every Occasion

The outfits you decide to wear this holiday season are definitely important, but the devil is in the details, and in this case, we're talking hair. Accessories have been all the beauty runway rage, but how to apply the trend to real life without looking like a little girl? Fret not, we have dazzling picks that will wow and accent your outfit in just the right way—such as hair jewels that are all grown up and provide a quick way to add a dash of glam to any look. Whether you're rushing to a party from the office, or can't decide on earrings or a necklace, let these festive hair accessories add a dose of sparkle to any of your seasonal looks.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Free People Va Va Voom Bow 

Few hair accessories scream “holiday season” quite like a bright red bow. 

$12
2 of 10 Courtesy

Anthropologie Margery Barrette

Pull back one side of your hair with this dazzling barrette to make a subtle yet sparkling statement.

$158
3 of 10 Courtesy

Alighieri Overthinker Gold-Plated Hair Tie

There's no need to stress over creating a fancy updo. A simple ponytail paired with this polished gold-plated cuff will instantly make the average ponytail look fancy.

$225
4 of 10 Courtesy

Zara Wide Velvet Diamante Hairband

 This festive velvet hairband features colorful gem appliqués that will easily uplift any look.

$23
5 of 10 Courtesy

Jen Atkin x Chloe + Isabel Pearl Pin Set

These hair pins are nothing like your mother’s set of pearls. Add a couple of them to a messy bun, braid, or updo to give your style a elegant, but modern finish.

$38
6 of 10 Courtesy

Free People Goddess Hair Charms

These star-shaped hair charms will add a whimsical touch to a braid or ponytail. 

$24
7 of 10 Courtesy

Free People Padded Velvet Headband

This luxe, but wallet-friendly headband adds an instant feminine touch (and a pop of color) to your look.

$18
8 of 10 Courtesy

Jennifer Behr Layla Floral Leaf Bandeau Headband 

Complete a party-ready look with this romantic gold leaf headband. It easily tucks into loose waves or can crown a pretty updo.

$543
9 of 10 Courtesy

Berry Metallic Knot Headband

This bohemian-inspired head piece packs subtle shine with silver sequins.

$29
10 of 10 Courtesy

& Other Stories Open-Frame Hair Clip 

Holiday hair accessories don’t always have to be sparkly. Case in point: This sleek, minimalist hair clip that’s perfect to use on half-up half-down styles.

$12

