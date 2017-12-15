The Most Festive Holiday Hair Accessories for Every Occasion

The outfits you decide to wear this holiday season are definitely important, but the devil is in the details, and in this case, we're talking hair. Accessories have been all the beauty runway rage, but how to apply the trend to real life without looking like a little girl? Fret not, we have dazzling picks that will wow and accent your outfit in just the right way—such as hair jewels that are all grown up and provide a quick way to add a dash of glam to any look. Whether you're rushing to a party from the office, or can't decide on earrings or a necklace, let these festive hair accessories add a dose of sparkle to any of your seasonal looks.

VIDEO: The Cost of Getting Your Hair Dyed