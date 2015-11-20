10 Winter Perfumes to Add to Your Wishlist

As we bundle up under turtlenecks and scarves it's easier than ever for our lighter perfumes to become muffled by the season's thicker fabrics. But instead of increasing your number of splashes, swap in a fragrance that won't get lost under those warm layers. Think seductive spices like ginger and cardamom mixed with subtle hints of vanilla and praline. They each create a toasty feeling that can be rather comforting during the bleak season.

We've gathered the top aromas that are guaranteed to induce a satisfying sense of warmth and coziness right down through the last snowfall. Find your new daily spritzer by browsing our favorite picks below.