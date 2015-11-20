10 Winter Perfumes to Add to Your Wishlist

Courtesy (4)
Alexis Bennett
Nov 20, 2015 @ 5:30 pm

As we bundle up under turtlenecks and scarves it's easier than ever for our lighter perfumes to become muffled by the season's thicker fabrics. But instead of increasing your number of splashes, swap in a fragrance that won't get lost under those warm layers. Think seductive spices like ginger and cardamom mixed with subtle hints of vanilla and praline. They each create a toasty feeling that can be rather comforting during the bleak season.

We've gathered the top aromas that are guaranteed to induce a satisfying sense of warmth and coziness right down through the last snowfall. Find your new daily spritzer by browsing our favorite picks below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Balenciaga B. Balenciaga Skin

Hints of peony and cedarwood make this sensual fragrance perfect for bringing out your feminine side from beneath bulky layers.

$145; neimanmarcus.com

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

Bond No. 9 B9

A balanced combination of saffron, amber, and musk shape this New York inspired fragrance into a luxurious unisex scent.

$260; bondno9.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

Burberry My Burberry

Burberry has somehow manage to bottle its British heritage into this pretty little package. The contents are reminiscent of an English garden, with sweet pea, bergamot, and geranium notes.

$95; sephora.com

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Kenzo Flower by Kenzo L'Elixir

Orange blossom, Bulgarian rose, raspberry, and praline are the stars of this vanilla based mix.

$92; nordstrom.com

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Donna Karan Liquid Cashmere Black

The name says it all. This winter fragrance complements the cozy characteristics of your favorite sweater with ripe black cherry, rich patchouli, and smooth praline touches.

$62; ulta.com

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

DKNY Be Desired

This seductive pick, designed with orange oil and tart black currant, is perfect for snuggling up with a special someone near the fireplace.

$88; sephora.com

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Tory Burch Absolu

Tory Burch's newest aroma plays up on the signature scents in her first perfume. It includes intense touches of fresh pink pepper, jasmine sambac, and vanilla.

$100; bloomingdales.com

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Cartier Must de Cartier Gold

Hints of osmanthus, vanilla, jasmine blend perfectly to capture the essence of winter in Cartier's luxe fragrance.

$150; neimanmarcus.com

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Jimmy Choo Illicit

Jimmy Choo's winter-ready spritzer releases a sensual mixture of ginger, jasmine, and amber that will last all day. 

$65; macys.com

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Decadence

Just like the name suggests, this decadent scent plays on seductive notes like Italian plum and iris flower that are just as glamorous as the bottle's chic design.

$95; marcjacobs.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!