These Polish Removing Nail Clips Are a Game Changer for At-Home Manicures

2020 was a year of unexpected things. Whether that meant the acceptance of the second coming of Ugg boots, or getting up close and personal with yourself when the government gave out safe sex tips, chances are you found yourself in a few situations you never saw coming. And in 2021, we're rolling with the punches and doing the best we can. We're learning how to take things into our own hands — especially when it comes to our manicures.
If your local nail salon is still closed (or even if it's not), being able to take shortcuts at home is always welcome. Enter: HiMo's Soak Off Nail Clips, an Amazon best-seller with more than 6,000 perfect ratings backing up their game-changing ability for removing polish at home, without the DIY aluminum foil frustrations (if you know you know).
Because they're designed with anti-slip springs, the best-selling nail clips make it easy to change your nail polish at home. It's no wonder shoppers are calling them the "best little invention ever."
"I had dipping powder on my nails, and because of the stay-at-home mandate, I was unable to go to a nail salon," one reviewer said. "I tried removing the polish by using tin foil wrapped around my nails, but it didn't do the job. I tried this product thinking, 'What do I have to lose?' It worked like a charm! After doing my left hand, my husband had to help me put the right one on. These clips stayed in place, and I was able to get all that hardened dipping powder off my nails."
To allow the clips to work their magic, all you have to do is add in a cotton ball or pad with remover, clip them on, and soak. That said, many shoppers say putting them on both hands alone is a bit of a struggle, so either plan on one at a time, or ask for some help.
"Before using these, I tried in vain to remove glitter polish with straight acetone and a cotton swab," another reviewer who left the clips a perfect review said. "Foil comes off. These stay on your fingers well unless they get bumped. I left them on with the cotton and acetone and the glitter polish was off about 97 percent. Gel polish took about the same time and a little scraping or try a second round — just like the salon."Our time spent in the DIY beauty trenches last year taught us a few things, particularly about affordable at-home options. After all, there's nothing wrong with saving a little money where you can. Head to Amazon to snag the genius polish removing nail clips shoppers swear by.
