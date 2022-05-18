The Body Oil That Users Say Makes "Aging Skin Look Alive" Was Behind Hilary Duff's Nude Cover Shoot Glow
When Hilary Duff graced the cover of Women's Health completely nude last week, she practically broke the Internet. While it seemed like the actress was baring it all for the magazine's May issue, she was technically wearing one thing — Sol de Janeiro's GlowMotions Glow Body Oil.
The shimmery tinted body oil was behind her glowing skin for the shoot, along with "a lot" of Supergoop's Play SPF 50 Body Mist, according to an Instagram post by Duff's makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan Fisher. Unsurprisingly, the gold tint used on Duff, Rio Sunset, is sold out on the brand's site and Sephora, but two other shades, Copacabana Bronze and Carnaval Queen, are still in stock (for now).
Shop now: $35; soldejanerio.com
Shop now: $15–$21; amazon.com and supergoop.com
Other than the pretty glisten Sol de Janeiro's oil leaves on the skin, it actually has quite a few nourishing properties. Made with cupuacu butter, acai oil, and coconut oil, it's packed with fatty acids and antioxidants that not only keep your skin super moisturized, but also support its elasticity — AKA, it'll keep your skin plump and supple. The oil has nearly 2,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who rave that it makes them look like a "goddess" and smells "heavenly."
A few customers agree that the GlowMotions oil reduces "aging skin and sunspots;" one shopper even said they were surprised at how well it makes "aging skin look alive." One person in their 40s said they "swear" the oil makes their skin "look 10 years younger," while another customer in their 70s wrote that they "do believe it's working on [their] wrinkles" after using it on their face.
If you are looking for that champagne-tinted glow similar to Duff's, Sol de Janerio's site says Rio Sunset will be restocked soon — but if you simply can't wait, we rounded up a few similar options, below. Happy glowing!
Kyda Body Luminizer
SheaMoisture Goddess Body Shimmer
Supergoop Glowscreen Body Lotion SPF 40
Shop now: $42; amazon.com and supergoop.com
L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
Shop now: $7 (Originally $16); amazon.com