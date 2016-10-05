Check Out Hilary Duff's New Rose Tattoo!

Kendall Jenner and Bella Thorne might be all about the cat tattoos, but Hilary Duff? She's in for a rosy piece of body art. Literally.

The Younger actress revealed a brand new tattoo of a rose on Instagram yesterday, making florals for fall actually groundbreaking. We should also note that this is hardly her first time being inked. Last spring during an interview on Ellen, the actress revealed she had 12 tattoos, one of which is a tribute to Brooklyn, New York.

There she is 🌹🌹thanks again @_dr_woo_ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 4, 2016 at 8:13pm PDT

Had a good hang with @_dr_woo_ yesterday and I'm loving my rose 🌹❤️❤️✌🏻️✌🏻️ A photo posted by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 4, 2016 at 7:25pm PDT

The tattoo was created by Doctor Woo, who is pretty much as famous as his celebrity clients. To give you an idea of his resume, he has inked Frances Bean Cobain, January Jones, Jamie King, and PLENTY more.

We're all about flower power, so we're all about Hilary's new tattoo.

Done in signature Doctor Woo style, the tattoo is black and white with some light shading. Our suggestion for any other tattoos you have planned, Hil? Go for the Lizzie McGuire throwback. It's a classic.