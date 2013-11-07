Your At-Home Spa Just Got an Upgrade! See the High-Tech Skincare Devices to Try Now

Marianne Mychaskiw
Nov 07, 2013 @ 5:55 am

Your smartphone isn't the only thing getting an upgrade in technology! Skincare has come a long way since the very first cleanser arrived on store shelves many decades ago, and thanks to all the cutting-edge technology used in today's complexion-perfecting devices, the contents of your makeup bag can start to look like the latest version of the iPod. From zit-zapping lightsabers and electrically-charged wrinkle erasers, to facial steamers and innovative anti-aging patches, we rounded up 9 futuristic skincare devices that really deliver.

1 of 9 Courtesy

SPA SONIC DERMALIGHT

Who knew a festive light show could be so good for your complexion? Spa Sonic’s Dermalight ($169; target.com) comes equipped with a trio of interchangeable LED lights, all of which give new meaning to the term “illuminated skin.” The red light kick-starts collagen production to fill in fine lines and wrinkles, while the blue light kills acne-causing bacteria and can be used for spot treatment. The green light works overtime to fade uneven pigmentation, like sun spots, and also shrinks the size of your pores.
2 of 9 Courtesy

NUFACE FACIAL TONING DEVICE

Just like a weekly visit to the gym tones your physique, a daily pass of the NuFace Toning Device ($325; mynuface.com) serves as an intense training session for your skin-and even imparts that coveted post-workout glow, at that. After cleansing, slide the tool in an upward motion along the contours of your face, focusing on the eye area, jawline, and cheek area. The gentle micro currents impart an instant lifted effect, and penetrate the deeper layers of your skin to reduce the fine lines on the surface.
3 of 9 Courtesy

PMD PERSONAL MICRODERMABRASION SYSTEM

PMD’s hand-held microdermabrasion tool ($179; personalmicroerm.com) is the next-best thing to a house-call from your aesthetician. The tiny exfoliating discs are coated with aluminum oxide crystals to slough away dead skin cells, which can dull your complexion, and extract the oil and leftover makeup trapped in your pores.
4 of 9 Courtesy

JENU ACTIVE-YOUTH SKINCARE SYSTEM

We're calling it-JeNu's inventive set ($249; jenu.com) is the skincare answer to Harry Potter's magic wand. Apply a tiny amount of the included eye and lip serums to the tip of the ultrasound wand, then practice your best swish-and-flick motion to work the potent formulas under your eyes, or onto your pout. You'll be left with softer, more supple lips, and dark undereye circles will be a thing of the past. Do you believe in magic? We do now!
5 of 9 Courtesy

DR. DENNIS GROSS STEAMER SOLUTIONS

An intensive face mask acts as only one component to a DIY facial, but thanks to Dr. Dennis Gross’ Steamer Solutions ($125; dgskincare.com), you can have the full spa treatment in the comfort of your own home. Especially great for dry skin types, the warm vapor opens your pores so your skin can fully absorb the ingredients in your serum or moisturizer, and provides a much-needed boost in hydration.
6 of 9 Courtesy

TANDA ZAP POWER

Tanda’s famed blue light zit-zapper just got a sleek, streamlined makeover! The new Zap Power ($79; sephora.com) uses the same LED light technology as the original to target and remove blemish-causing bacteria without irritating the most sensitive skin types. Plus, the compact size combined with the rechargeable battery allows you to keep unexpected pimples at bay, even when you’re on the go.
7 of 9 Courtesy

TALIKA CREAM BOOSTER

If your tried-and-true skin staples seem to be losing their magic touch, a quick sweep of Talika’s Cream Booster ($145; dermstore.com) could be what you need to kick-start its active ingredients. Apply your favorite moisturizer or serum as usual, and then glide the tool over problem areas, one minute at a time. The mild pulsing sensation pushes the product into your skin’s under-layers, leaving your complexion nourished and energized.
8 of 9 Courtesy

BLISS LEAN MACHINE

Even if you don’t have time to hit up your weekly SoulCycle class, Bliss’ innovative toning massager ($145; blissworld.com) diminishes cellulite and maintains a smooth, firm appearance for your legs, abs, and posterior. The secret lies in the tool’s innovative vacuum technology-the gentle suction sensation acts as a massage to stimulate blood flow, while the duo of rollers smooth out dimples and uneven texture on the surface of your skin.
9 of 9 Courtesy

BIO BLISS MICRO-CURRENT ANTI-WRINKLE PATCHES

They may look funny, but these high-tech skin patches ($80 per set; bergdorfgoodman.com) deliver serious results in 30 minutes flat. Each stick-on piece has been pre-soaked in anti-aging elements like hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and B3, and argan fruit extract to reduce wrinkles and improve elasticity, as a tingle-free micro current allows the potent ingredients to travel past the skin’s surface level.

