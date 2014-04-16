This DIY Skin Laser Delivers Derm-Quality Results Without Damaging Your Complexion

Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 16, 2014 @ 3:03 pm

A laser treatment from your dermatologist's office can leave your skin red and sensitive for days -- not to mention set you back a few thousand dollars -- but thanks to Tria's Age-Defying Laser ($495; triabeauty.com), you can get the same results at home for a fraction of the price. A DIY laser may seem intimidating, but Tria's version is gentle enough for daily use. After you've cleansed your skin at night, simply pass the device over your entire face, and allow the tiny light beams to work their magic. The minuscule lasers actually trick your skin into thinking it has been damaged, which kick-starts the repair process to diminish wrinkles, fade dark spots, and leave you with an all-over refreshed appearance. The best part? No downtime! The nightly sessions won't irritate even sensitive skin types, and you'll be able to see full results in under two weeks.

But Tria's laser isn't the only skin innovator we're obsessing over. Just like the technology used in your smartphone and laptop, skincare technology is constantly evolving, so we searched the market to round up the newest cutting-edge products and devices that combine beauty and brains to get you glowing. Click through our gallery to shop even more skincare innovators!

1 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Chanel Le Blanc Intensive Night Brightening Treatment

Chanel's powerful treatment ($400; chanel.com) fades even the most stubborn hyperpigmentation in under a month by pressing pause on melanin production, instead illuminating your complexion with a dose of pearl protein.
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Lancome Visionnaire 1-Minute Blur

Equal parts primer and skincare, Lancome's 1-Minute Blur ($55; lancome-usa.com) instantly erases fine lines and age spots with innovative optical pigments, which diffuse light and create the appearance of smoother, brighter skin. It also does double duty to fill in wrinkles and shrink pores under the surface, so your complexion improves with each use.
3 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Foreo Luna for Normal Skin

Rotating skincare brushes can often be too harsh for sensitive complexions, which is why we're obsessed with Foreo's Luna device ($199; foreo.com). After lathering up, run the Luna over wrinkle-prone areas to activate the gentle pulsations, which draw out dead skin cells, pore-clogging bacteria, and makeup to provide a mini-facial in the comfort of your own home.
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Dior Pore Minimizer

This isn't your traditional primer! While Dior's new formula ($42; dior.com) perfects skin and prolongs your foundation just like other mattifiers on the market, it also minimizes your pores without clogging them full of product.
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Guerlain Abeille Royale Youth Serum

Guerlain's velvety serum ($142; sephora.com) is formulated with pure royal jelly straight from a bee hive, an ingredient stimulates your natural healing process to repair wrinkles.
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Illumask Anti-Acne Light Therapy Mask

You may look like a Star Wars Storm Trooper wearing this mask ($30; ulta.com), but as a result, you'll end up with out-of-this-world skin. The red and blue LED lights work in tandem to kill bacteria deep in your complexion, while fading old blemish spots, and soothing existing bumps.
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy Photo

James Read Sleep Mask Tan

James Read's overnight bronzing mask ($65; net-a-porter.com) creates a believable sun-kissed glow while you sleep, and the red algae infusion keeps your complexion from drying out in the process. The self-tanner stays put on your face rather than your sheets, and the light, blendable formula ensures that you won't wake up with zebra stripes.
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Bliss Micromagic Microdermabrasion Treatment

Take the spa home with Bliss' intense microdermabrasion scrub ($48; blissworld.com), which produces pro-quality results at a fraction of the cost. Volcanic pumice eliminates dead skin cells, which can dull the complexion, and the combination of vitamin E with aloe prevents irritation.
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy Photo

WrinkleMD Eye HA Deep Infusion System

Crow's feet have met their match! Work WrinkleMD's potent serum ($199 for the set; nordstrom.com) under your eyes, then stick on the hyaluronic acid patches to activate the ion infusion, which transports the product's ingredients to the deepest layers of your skin.
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Amorepacific All Day Balancing Care Serum

Daylight savings time can cause a few mix-ups with our real life schedule, as well as your skin's. Spring forward with Amorepacific's serum ($200; nordstrom.com), which taps into your complexion's internal clock to ensure your skin is protected from UV rays and free radicals during the day, and maximize the healing process at night.
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy Photo

Dew Puff Bamboo Charcoal Konjac Sponge

Prone to breakouts? Swap your cleansing cloth for Dew Puff's bamboo sponge ($7; dewpuff.com). The charcoal infusion helps counteract oil production, and fights off acne-triggering bacteria without stripping your skin of its natural oils.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!