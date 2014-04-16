This DIY Skin Laser Delivers Derm-Quality Results Without Damaging Your Complexion

A laser treatment from your dermatologist's office can leave your skin red and sensitive for days -- not to mention set you back a few thousand dollars -- but thanks to Tria's Age-Defying Laser ($495; triabeauty.com), you can get the same results at home for a fraction of the price. A DIY laser may seem intimidating, but Tria's version is gentle enough for daily use. After you've cleansed your skin at night, simply pass the device over your entire face, and allow the tiny light beams to work their magic. The minuscule lasers actually trick your skin into thinking it has been damaged, which kick-starts the repair process to diminish wrinkles, fade dark spots, and leave you with an all-over refreshed appearance. The best part? No downtime! The nightly sessions won't irritate even sensitive skin types, and you'll be able to see full results in under two weeks.

But Tria's laser isn't the only skin innovator we're obsessing over. Just like the technology used in your smartphone and laptop, skincare technology is constantly evolving, so we searched the market to round up the newest cutting-edge products and devices that combine beauty and brains to get you glowing. Click through our gallery to shop even more skincare innovators!