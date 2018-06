High School Flashback

7 of 7 Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library; Eric Leibowitz/The CW Network

Kelly Rutherford



SCHOOL Corona Del Mar High School, Newport Beach, CA

HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY "I think high school's very difficult. You're figuring out your own power and your effect on other people. You look back and see how you spent so much energy on figuring out things with your parents or your peers."



FAR LEFT: Rutherford in her senior year, 1986.



