Hi-Tech Beauty: 17 Products That Will Transform Your Skin Instantly

Courtesy Photo (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jul 15, 2013 @ 12:02 pm

Just like the technology used to develop the latest iPhone or laptop, skincare technology also goes under constant changes and updates. This year's new crop of innovators is especially impressive -- from Dior's potent anti-aging blend and Chanel's serums that sync up with your internal clock, to Clinique's updated version of a classic product. After researching the latest in complexion technology, we gathered the most cutting-edge skincare treatments of the summer. Click the photo to see the full list now!

Chanel Resynchronizing Skincare

Chanel's trinity of serums tap into your skin's internal clock to make sure antioxidants, collagen, and your natural hydration continue production on a proper schedule. The daytime version ($85; chanel.com) acts as a cup of espresso for your skin to produce a more radiant, awake appearance, while the night version ($85; chanel.com) provides intense moisture so your complexion can soak in the benefits while you sleep. And just like a spontaneous end-of-week trip is good for your soul, Chanel's weekend serum ($115; chanel.com) gives your skin much-needed R&R with soothing rose water and a touch of glycolic acid to slough away excess dirt and skin cells that built up over the past few days.
Dior Anti-Spot Serum and D-NA Control

Whether they were formed by sun damage or acne, spots of any kind are no match for Dior's brightening duo. Apply a layer of the Anti-Spot Serum ($150; dior.com) at night to hinder excess melanin production, then in the morning, use the D-NA Control ($145; dior.com) to illuminate your complexion using pure Icelandic glacial water.
Dr. Tabor 60-Second Face Lift

A hyaluronic acid-rich gel ($85; healthydirections.com) turns back the clock, and repairs even the most stubborn wrinkles.
Prevage Hydrating Fluid

Powerful antioxidants battle signs of aging and protect your skin from free radicals ($114; elizabetharden.com).
Julisis Elixir Day & Elixir Night

We're obsessed with these uber-powerful serums that only recently became available stateside. Slip on the gold and ruby-infused elixir ($285; julisis.com) during the day to energize skin and block out harsh elements. At night, the silver and pearl formula ($262; julisis.com) detoxifies and de-stresses the complexion.
La Prairie Skin Caviar Liquid Lift

Just one drop of this luxe serum ($500; shoplaprairie.com) repairs damage to existing skin cells to prevent new wrinkles from taking shape.
Joanna Vargas LED Light Therapy Bed

It may look like a tanning bed, but this innovative LED light therapy treatment (joannavargasledlighttherapy.com for more info) actually does the opposite of its age-inducing counterpart. Equipped with infrared lights, the bed helps to repair and reduce wrinkles, while giving skin a tighter, more toned appearance.
Ole Henriksen Ulitimate Eye Gel

The cold spoon trick used to fade dark circles just got a serious upgrade, thanks to this cucumber and witch hazel-infused gel ($28; olehenriksen.com).
Estee Lauder Wrinkle Filler

Photoshop's forgiving blur tool just got a real-life counterpart. A potent peptide formula ($40; esteelauder.com) that conceals fine lines instantly, and heals them with extended use.
Algenist Deep Wrinkle Minimizer

Spheres filled with algae-derived acids swell on contact to camouflage existing lines, while a soothing blend of soy proteins, echinacea, and Vitamins C and E promote collagen production and fight off wrinkles that have yet to form ($45; algenist.com).
Colbert M.D. Intensify Facial Discs

Sweep on one of the lactic acid-soaked discs ($58; colbertmd.com) to perform a spa-worthy microdermabrasion treatment that won't strip your skin.
Tata Harper Floral Essence

A lightweight mist ($85; bergdorfgoodman.com) that helps skin retain moisture for a natural glow. Plus, it can be spritzed on over makeup for an instant pick-me-up.
Kate Somerville DermalQuench Lift

Think of it as an oxygen facial in a bottle. The targeted applicator delivers a blast of hyaluronic acid, and potent botanicals like lavender oil to impart a youthful complexion ($95; katesomerville.com).
SK-II Essential Power Cream and Essential Power Rich Cream

Consider these the Batman and Robin of anti-aging products. SK-II's dynamic duo combats fine lines while giving your skin a boost in hydration. Normal skin types should opt for the original Essential Power Cream ($205; sk-ii.com), while the Essential Power Rich Cream ($250; sk-ii.com) is a more-potent version tailored to dry complexions or those with deeper wrinkles.
Clinique Dramatically Different Lotion +

The iconic lotion you loved in years past is all grown up, and is showing off a new skill to prove it. Clinique's upgraded moisturizer ($26; clinique.com) delivers the same intense hydration, but gives your complexion an extra barrier against the elements to lock in moisture and impart a healthy glow.
Eve Lom Eye Cream and Eye Lift

The skin around your eye area is thinner than the skin on the rest of your face, so layer on a rich creme ($75; barneys.com), and retinol-infused gel ($75; barneys.com) to keep it smooth and wrinkle-free.
SK-II LXP Ultimate Revival Cream

Don't be fooled by the hefty price tag. All you need is a pearl-sized drop, and you're left with a firmer, more radiant skin tone ($350; sk-ii.com).

