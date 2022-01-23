I Tried the Amazon Nose Patch That Sold Out in Six Hours, and It Worked Wonders on My Pores

Thankfully, the Mighty Patch Nose is back in stock, and I was lucky enough to receive a sample. My first experience with the strip was met with a mixture of emotions. I was incredibly impressed by its effectiveness and noticed an instant reduction in nose shine. However, I was also kind of disgusted. After wearing the sticker for the recommended six hours, I could not believe how much the product had absorbed. (Note: The patch gradually whitens in color as it absorbs liquid and cleanses the pores)