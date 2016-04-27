Hero Beauty Junkie Just Replicated the Rainbow Highlighter at Home

The hearts of beauty girls around the globe started palpitating in sync last week when an image of a rainbow highlighter started making the rounds on Instagram. For who do we owe this magical contribution to the world of makeup? None other than Etsy shop Bitter Lace Beauty, who promptly found themselves with a hit on their hands when the product sold out quickly.

Not one to be deterred, Reddit user The Kitten Butcher wasn’t going to let any old restock delays get in the way of her ability to apply unicorn-like color to her cheek bones. The crafty gal used myriad products from E.L.F., Guerlain, and MAC, plus a little rubbing alcohol, to make her very own rainbow highlighter. She even documented the process (as one with mad skills should) so that others can benefit from her knowledge.

“The process is basically identical to what you do when you are repairing a broken pressed powder,” she wrote. “Crush the powder, add alcohol, and press with paper towel. I chose the pans of eyeshadow I wanted to use, and pried them out of the palette with a knife, and scraped them into a muffin tray to keep the colors separate. I crushed them as finely as I could, then added the crushed highlighter until I was satisfied with the colors. I added alcohol a drop at a time until a paste was formed. Then I used a toothpick to lay down strips of color in the pan. I pressed the pan with paper towel until color stopped transferring, and allowed it to fully dry, which took about 24 hours.”

Want and need.

If you’re interested in giving The Kitten Butcher’s method a go, here’s exactly what she used: E.L.F. Cosmetics Ultimate Eye Shadow Palette, E.L.F. Cosmetics Blush in Gotta Glow, Guerlain Météorites Illuminating Powder, MAC Pigment in Vanilla, plus the aforementioned rubbing alcohol.

I think I know how you’ll be spending your next girls’ night in. Or is that just me?