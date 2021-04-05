This Serum Foundation Is Secretly Anti-Aging — Even Helen Mirren Uses It
There are so many reasons to look up to Helen Mirren. Not only does she hold the triple crown of acting by winning an Academy Award, an Emmy Award, and a Tony Award — in addition to several other accolades for her skills on both the stage and the screen — but she's done so with a timeless sense of style and a contagious moxie. Just take one look at her frolicking down the runway barefoot or standing up for herself during a sexist interview, and you'll understand what we're talking about. Oh, and she also holds the title of Dame, so we'd pretty much listen to any advice she has to offer, including but not limited to beauty tips.
At 75 years old, she's an ambassador for L'Oréal Paris, proving that age is, in fact, irrelevant. Just last night, she presented an award during the Screen Actors Guild Awards wearing a red and pink Badgley Mischka gown featuring one of spring's biggest trends: puffy sleeves. Not to be outdone, there was an outfit change involving yet another red dress, this one by Michael Kors. She was also wearing skincare and makeup from L'Oréal Paris' Age Perfect collection both times, and the product in makeup artist Jo Strettell's tool kit that piqued our interest was a serum-based foundation with sneaky anti-aging benefits.
Multitasking products are key for a minimal makeup routine, and the Age Perfect Radiant Serum Foundation from L'Oréal Paris, like Mirren, is a winner in three distinct categories: hydration, coverage, and sun protection. The foundation was specially formulated for mature skin with ingredients like vitamin B3 and hydrating serum to even tone while preventing the skin from drying out. And because it's so lightweight, you don't have to worry about it settling into fine lines and wrinkles. Part makeup, part skincare, the foundation also packs in broad spectrum protection with SPF 50, so you can feel ready for the day after applying just one product.
Mirren isn't the only one who turns to this foundation for glowing skin. It has more than 2,600 five-star ratings on Amazon from women of all ages. "I absolutely love this foundation! It made my 61-year-old skin feel like silk, and the coverage makes my skin look a little younger," wrote one reviewer.
Another said, "I have tried almost every foundation out there from Estee Lauder and 10 Giorgio Armani to Revlon… I cannot believe the finish and the longevity of this foundation. I am telling you, it's gorgeous."
Head to Amazon to buy a tube in your shade and have something in common with Dame Helen herself.