whitelogo
whitelogo
Heidi Klum
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Beauty
Heidi Klum
InStyle.com
Jul 09, 2009 @ 3:39 pm
Ron Galella/WireImage
2001
Chris Ashford/Retna
2003
Fernando Allende/Celebrity Photo
2006
Trevor Kent/INF Goff
2007
Vince Flores/Celebrity Photo
2008
Paul Hawthorne/Startraks Photo
1
of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6
Ron Galella/WireImage
Advertisement
2 of 6
Chris Ashford/Retna
2001
3 of 6
Fernando Allende/Celebrity Photo
2003
Advertisement
4 of 6
Trevor Kent/INF Goff
2006
Advertisement
5 of 6
Vince Flores/Celebrity Photo
2007
Advertisement
6 of 6
Paul Hawthorne/Startraks Photo
2008
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!