Heidi Klum

InStyle.com
Jul 09, 2009 @ 3:39 pm
Heidi Klum, Transformation
pinterest
Ron Galella/WireImage
2001
pinterest
2001
Chris Ashford/Retna
2003
pinterest
2003
Fernando Allende/Celebrity Photo
2006
pinterest
2006
Trevor Kent/INF Goff
2007
pinterest
2007
Vince Flores/Celebrity Photo
2008
pinterest
2008
Paul Hawthorne/Startraks Photo
1 of 7

Advertisement
1 of 6 Ron Galella/WireImage

Advertisement
2 of 6 Chris Ashford/Retna

2001

3 of 6 Fernando Allende/Celebrity Photo

2003

Advertisement
4 of 6 Trevor Kent/INF Goff

2006

Advertisement
5 of 6 Vince Flores/Celebrity Photo

2007

Advertisement
6 of 6 Paul Hawthorne/Startraks Photo

2008

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!