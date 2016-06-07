Should You Use a Heated Eyelash Curler?

Though the thought of using a heated eyelash curler can be intimidating, the tool is perfect for creating that doe-eyed doll lash effect, especially if your regular curler doesn't seem to be cutting it for those more dramatic looks. "Heated lash curlers are amazing," says makeup artist Genevieve Herr, who works with Katie Holmes and Julia Roberts. "It runs on a tiny double or triple A battery, and are so handy when you feel that your lashes aren't curled enough." We're not talking about a tiny curling wand here—heated lash curlers like Sephora's ($17; sephora.com) are usually shaped like a small comb. Unlike their larger counterparts for your hair, err more on the side of being slightly warm than hot, so you don't have to worry about burning yourself.

Herr recommends starting with your regular lash curler, then follow with a coat of mascara. Place the heated brush at the base of your lashes to give them an upward curve, and hold in place for one second. "The mascara is a barrier from the heat, and you'll see right away how the lash just sticks up," she explains. Because it's activated by heat, the curl also lasts longer, and while ideal for a night out or a big event where you'll be photographed, we probably wouldn't recommend them for everyday use. They do take a hot minute (pun intended) to get warm, and can be somewhat drying, so try using a lash conditioner like Revitalash ($70; drugstore.com) at night to restore moisture.