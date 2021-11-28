People in Their 60s Credit This On-Sale Face Oil With Their Shocking Lack of Wrinkles

That's impressive enough — but when the ingredient meets jojoba and avocado, the trio is like Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks, and his dog at the end of You've Got Mail. Jojoba oil has been described as a "unicorn" ingredient, since it's rich in antioxidants and fatty acids that are nearly identical to skin's natural sebum. That means your skin greets it as a friend — one that's antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, non-clogging, and an enemy to excess oil. And in animal studies, avocado oil has been shown to increase collagen synthesis; it also brings in vitamins A, C, D, and E.