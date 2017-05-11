The Best Leggings for Running

Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
May 10, 2017 @ 8:30 pm

We all have workout pet peeves. For some, it’s when people don’t wipe down the treadmill after they’re done using it—and to be fair, that’s also kind of gross. For others, it’s when your headphones continuously fall out of your ears. While both of those things bug me, my true annoyance is when my leggings fall down when I’m running.

Instead of focusing on my stride, my breathing, or my pace, all I’m fixated on is pulling up the waistband of my pants, which makes running more of a chore than a form of meditation. But because exercising is quite honestly my favorite thing to do, and, well, cardio is essential to my body’s wellbeing, I’ve ditched the loose leggings and gone to town testing different pairs. Luckily, I’ve found few that can withstand all my running actives, from a 2-mile jog to a half marathon. Keep scrolling to get the lowdown on each and every pair.

VIDEO: The Best Leggings for Running

 

1 of 5 Courtesy

FILA SPORT Mesh Printed Yoga Capris

Want some extra security in your Spandex? These leggings feature a drawstring that you can tighten to your liking.

$28 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 5 Courtesy

Nike Pro Women's Training Capris

The elastic waistband hits right below your natural waist at your naval—and stays there. The fabric stretches, but doesn't stretch out, which is uber important in running clothes. 

$42 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Monday Active Tash Leggings

For those that like a high-rise legging, these can't be missed. They sit at your natural waist, mimicking what a pair of wedgie jeans can do for your butt, and they won't slip down during sprints. 

$80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 5 Courtesy

Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Leggings 

Sweaty Betty calls these babies the World's Most Versatile Leggings. They're ideal for several different workouts, including yoga, spinning, barre, high intensity cardio and bootcamp exercises, and of course, running. The seams are super flattering, and the fit is fantastic, but the high-rise waist can't be beat. 

$115 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 5 Courtesy

Athleta High Rise Precision 7/8 Ankle Tight Legging

Available in multiple colors and prints, these full-leg leggings feature a loop drawstring that you can tighten as you need before your run.

$89 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!