Workout DVDs That Aren't a Total Waste of Time 

I'm a girl who likes to get her fitness on. And because I don't love the gym, I opt for pay-as-you-go fitness classes. I personally just find them more effective and enjoyable, and they offer more leeway in the event I want to take a month off or something.

That being said, SoulCycle is expensive, so I like to supplement my habit with some at-home fitness DVDs that aren't as cardio focused. Surprisingly, there are some really awesome fitness DVDs out there and the following are #HotFireFlames.