Workout DVDs That Aren't a Total Waste of Time 

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Sep 06, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
<p>Ballet Beautiful: Body Blast&nbsp;</p>
Ballet Beautiful: Body Blast 

Holy burning buns, Batman! Mary Helen Bowers is not kidding around when it comes to fitness, and neither is her ballet inspired-method. This DVD is broken up into four 15-minute segments, which makes it great when you just wanna squeeze a targeted workout in real quick. I saw results in days. 

<p>Tracy Anderson Mat Workout for Beginners&nbsp;</p>
Tracy Anderson Mat Workout for Beginners 

Consider this your fitness 101 to the workout that Gwyneth swears by. It's intense and takes some getting used to, but quite frankly, it targets muscles that you didn't even know you had. 

<p>Jillian Michaels Yoga Meltdown&nbsp;</p>
Jillian Michaels Yoga Meltdown 

On the top of my list of people I would never want to disappoint is Jillian Michaels. She doesn't mess around. This is a yoga DVD, but you'll still be motivated to try your hardest because, well, Jillian Michaels. You know, even if you're stretching. 

