8 Fitness Trainers Reveal What They Never Eat Before or After a Workout

If you're anything like us, you usually grab whatever you can find on your way to workout, but according to these fitness gurus, we're doing it all wrong. Pasta and burritos we were pretty sure were on the NO list, but legumes?? We 100 percent did not see that one coming. Read on for the skinny on what they say works—and what they say definitely doesn't.

What is the one thing you would never eat before or after a workout?

"I would never eat anything too heavy, like a bowl of pasta or burrito before a workout. If your body is trying to digest and you are feeling too full, it can be distracting and harder to focus on and what you are there to do." — Jessica Freitas, FlyBarre Instructor

"Hummus because the chickpeas (legumes) that make up hummus can cause bloating and inflammation in your stomach and create lots of discomfort while working out." — Caley Crawford, Row House Head of Fitness Programming + Coach

"I avoid anything that is greasy. I tend to get nauseous if I eat a large heavy meal, especially 30 minutes prior to working out." — Andrea Rogers, Founder of Xtend Barre

RELATED: How to Get Toned Legs Like Kendall Jenner's

"I used to think that eating a big, hearty meal like steak the night before teaching a triple [three consecutive Flywheel classes] starting at 6:00 am was a good idea. It was actually counterproductive, and I would end up feeling nauseous and sweating profusely for the first two classes. These days, I strive to eat clean and light dinners during the week, steering clear of heavy meats or anything that may be too spicy or saucy. If I'm walking into my workout later in the day, the last thing I'd want before or after is sushi." — Kate Hickl, Flywheel Master Instructor

What do you always eat or drink before or after a workout?

"I always try to eat something light before a workout like yogurt with fruit or granola. It's easy to digest and gives me enough energy to push through. A banana is usually my go-to snack post workout. Bananas have a lot of potassium, and that is helpful for healing muscles." — Jessica Freitas, FlyBarre Instructor

"Before my first class of the day, I'll have a glass of hot tea to warm up my throat as well as chug a bottle of water to ensure I'm hydrated. Ideally, it would be coffee with French vanilla creamer, but I try and hold off on the coffee until after class and minimize the Coffee-Mate intake. I always forget to drink water during class, so I aim to have a bottle immediately after. I'm also a huge fan of Vitamin Water Zero (lemonade flavor), so I'll treat myself to one of those in between classes." — Kate Hickl, Flywheel Master Instructor

RELATED: How to Get a Body Like Jessica Alba

"A hardboiled egg or a handful of nuts. These will keep me energized without weighing me down. It's also important to stay hydrated before, during, and after a workout. Remember, by the time you are actually thirsty, you are already dehydrated. I stick to good old-fashioned water with lemon and a scoop of amino acid for lean muscle recovery. I also like to have a protein smoothie post-workout." — Kara Hermes, YG Studios Bootcamp Instructor

"I always drink SFH Chocolate Recovery Whey Protein within 30 minutes of finishing my workout. I'm always on-the-go, so throwing the powder into my water bottle is so quick and easy." — Caley Crawford, Row House Head of Fitness Programming + Coach

"I usually workout mid-morning, so I'll have coffee, three egg whites, one egg and some simple and complex carbohydrate. Usually half a banana and slice of Ezekiel bread. After my workout, I'll have a protein shake and some fruit, or chicken breast, mixed veggies, and sweet potato." — Jamie Corso, DavidBartonGym Astor Place Trainer