6 Wellness Subscription Boxes That Will Help You Live Your Best Life

leaftv/Instagram
Erin Lukas
Nov 18, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

What’s not to love about getting a curated, well-thought box of treats delivered to you each and every month? Beauty boxes like Birchbox and FabFitFun have guaranteed that our top shelves were always well-stocked with beauty products, but there’s also a whole set of subscription services out there that can help improve your overall well-being, too. Trying to live a healthier lifestyle can be overwhelming—and expensive. Instead of thinking outside the box for ways to inject wellness into your everyday routine, look inside it. From all-natural personal care and household items to healing crystals, we’ve rounded up seven wellness subscription boxes that will have you counting down until the next delivery day.

VIDEO: 5 Healthy Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts

 

1 of 6 honest/Instagram

The Honest Company Honest Essentials Bundle

If you’ve been making an effort to cleanse your life of as many harsh chemicals as possible, but don’t know where to start when it comes to which natural beauty, personal care, and household products are the best, The Honest Company’s monthly subscription box takes care of all of the guesswork. The brand’s completely customizable box lets you choose five full-size products to receive each month along with when you’ll get them on your doorstep. Talk about seeing clearly.

$36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 yogisurprise/Instagram

Yogi Surprise Yoga Lifestyle Box 

Namaste! Whether you’re new to the mat or a pro, this yoga-themed subscription box includes a monthly delivery of essentials that all yoga enthusiasts will love. Each vegetarian-friendly delivery includes six-to-eight full-size products that support Yogis’ well-being including yoga accessories like mat gloves, organic snacks, and bath products like a natural scrub.

$45 SHOP NOW
3 of 6 lola/Instagram

Lola Tampons 

There are few worse situations than getting your period only to realize you’re out of tampons. Lola’s subscription service guarantees you’ll always have a box on-hand. For $10 for one box of 18 tampons or $18 for two, you can curate your box’s assortment based on your own flow.  Lola’s tampons are made of 100% organic, biodegradable cotton and the brand gives back by donating tampons to low-income women across the U.S.

Starting at $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 enchantedcrystal/Instagram

Enchanted Crystal 

Consider Enchanted Crystal the Birchbox of healing crystals. The energy of crystals is believed to harness a number of healing qualities. With so many options and each with a number of different uses, knowing which ones are best suited for you can seem anything but crystal clear. This monthly subscription box sends you a set of three to six small-to-medium-sized healing crystals along with extra mini crystals and minerals, plus a guide to what each one does. Decorative elements that leave us enlightened? Sign us up.

$16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 bulubox/Instagram

Bulu Box

Healthy snacks often have higher price tags and can be low on flavor which makes it easy to reach for unhealthy office snacks instead. That’s where Bulu Box comes in: The monthly subscription sends you four-to-five samples of snacks, vitamins, and supplements based on the profile you create to help you cut out the junk with more nutritious options.

$10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 shoplovegoodly/Instagram

Love Goodly 

There’s never been a better time to go green. Love Goodly’s bi-monthly eco-friendly box comes packed each month with full-size vegan makeup, personal care items, and snacks, which makes it easy to discover new standout products in a crowd of natural offerings out there. Some of the products you may end up at your door include bamboo toothbrushes, vegan  protein shakes, and vegan nail polish.

$30 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!