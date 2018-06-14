Stressed Out? The OG Wellness Guru Has the Answer

"I used to be called a quack," says holistic health expert Frank Lipman, M.D. “Now people say I’m a guru.”

His path to enlightenment began in 1984 during his medical residency at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, where he became fascinated with the positive effects acupuncture had on some drug-addicted patients. Since then he has advocated for combining Western medicine with Eastern remedies (e.g., meditation) to treat everything from headaches and back pain to chronic stress.

RELATED: 5 Physical Signs You’re Way Too Stressed and Need to Take a Breather

Three decades and five books later, Dr. Lipman is one of the most revered figures in the wellness movement. Clients include Sienna Miller and Michelle Williams, who are fans of his 14-day Be Well Cleanse ($239; bewell.com), which reboots the metabolic system. At his N.Y.C. clinic, Eleven Eleven Wellness Center, appointments are hard to come by—lots of fatigued New Yorkers are looking to decompress—but his newest book, How to Be Well: The 6 Keys to a Happy and Healthy Life ($30; amazon.com), has hands-on tips for dealing with anxiety.

Getty Images

“You can’t always change a stressful situation, but you can change how you respond to it,” he says. “Meditating regularly is the easiest way to rewire your response system.” Dr. Lipman suggests meditating 10 minutes a day to lower blood pressure and help unwind more easily at night. And when emotions start to overwhelm you, try conscious breathing: With one hand on your stomach, inhale slowly through your nose and exhale through your mouth. You’ll feel more grounded and focused.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Is Using This Centuries-Old Stress Relieving Tool to Prepare for Her Wedding

“I love when people get educated and take charge of their health,” Dr. Lipman says. “I’m just a teacher assisting on the journey.”

Scroll down for his top tips for chilling out, and for more stories like this, pick up the July issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download now.