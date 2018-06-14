Stressed Out? The OG Wellness Guru Has the Answer

"I used to be called a quack," says holistic health expert Frank Lipman, M.D. “Now people say I’m a guru.”

His path to enlightenment began in 1984 during his medical residency at Lincoln Hospital in the Bronx, where he became fascinated with the positive effects acupuncture had on some drug-addicted patients. Since then he has advocated for combining Western medicine with Eastern remedies (e.g., meditation) to treat everything from headaches and back pain to chronic stress.

Three decades and five books later, Dr. Lipman is one of the most revered figures in the wellness movement. Clients include Sienna Miller and Michelle Williams, who are fans of his 14-day Be Well Cleanse ($239; bewell.com), which reboots the metabolic system. At his N.Y.C. clinic, Eleven Eleven Wellness Center, appointments are hard to come by—lots of fatigued New Yorkers are looking to decompress—but his newest book, How to Be Well: The 6 Keys to a Happy and Healthy Life ($30; amazon.com), has hands-on tips for dealing with anxiety.

“You can’t always change a stressful situation, but you can change how you respond to it,” he says. “Meditating regularly is the easiest way to rewire your response system.” Dr. Lipman suggests meditating 10 minutes a day to lower blood pressure and help unwind more easily at night. And when emotions start to overwhelm you, try conscious breathing: With one hand on your stomach, inhale slowly through your nose and exhale through your mouth. You’ll feel more grounded and focused.

“I love when people get educated and take charge of their health,” Dr. Lipman says. “I’m just a teacher assisting on the journey.”

Skip The Granola Bar

Even healthy-seeming processed foods may use sugar as a preservative, which can cause jitters, Dr. Lipman says. Wake up to a freshly blended green smoothie and you’ll be less frantic during the day.

Swallow A Supplement

Dr. Lipman’s line includes capsules containing adaptogenic herbs like lemon balm and valerian. They are clinically proven to help regulate the levels of cortisol (the hormone that spikes with stress), making your body feel more at ease.

Meditate On Your Commute

Apps like Headspace (free 10-session trial; available on the App Store and Google Play) are great for beginners, says Dr. Lipman. The short guided sessions are geared toward improving focus and sleeping better.

