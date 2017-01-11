8 Kick-Ass Workout Moves You Can Do Anywhere from the Tone It Up Girls

We know there's no shortage of wellness resolutions floating about the ethos this time of year and we also know there's no shortage of struggles that can come with starting a new workout regime. Gym layouts can be confusing, post-holiday workouts test our limits, and the freezing temperatures aren't exactly pushing us out from under our covers.

So, to make things a little easier, everyone's favorite fitness duo, Karena and Katrina of Tone It Up bring you their New Year's Challenge. The six-week challenge, which kicked off on Jan. 1 (don't worry, you can still sign up here), features tons of metabolism-boosting meals and mega-toning workouts to easily guide you to the healthier self you resolved to reach. Seriously, you get a ton of super helpful, motivating materials.

To give you a taste of the workouts you'll get from the challenge, K+K shared two exclusive workouts with InStyle that you can add to your TIU workouts or your normal fitness routines. Keep scrolling to kick-start your resolution with a few moves you can do literally anywhere.

Note: Moves 1-3 are designed to be completed as an add-on to your usual workout 3-4 times per week. Moves 4-8 are designed to be completed as a complete workout to tone your entire body and boost your metabolism.