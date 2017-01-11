8 Kick-Ass Workout Moves You Can Do Anywhere from the Tone It Up Girls

Lindsay Dolak
Jan 11, 2017

We know there's no shortage of wellness resolutions floating about the ethos this time of year and we also know there's no shortage of struggles that can come with starting a new workout regime. Gym layouts can be confusing, post-holiday workouts test our limits, and the freezing temperatures aren't exactly pushing us out from under our covers.

So, to make things a little easier, everyone's favorite fitness duo, Karena and Katrina of Tone It Up bring you their New Year's Challenge. The six-week challenge, which kicked off on Jan. 1 (don't worry, you can still sign up here), features tons of metabolism-boosting meals and mega-toning workouts to easily guide you to the healthier self you resolved to reach. Seriously, you get a ton of super helpful, motivating materials.

To give you a taste of the workouts you'll get from the challenge, K+K shared two exclusive workouts with InStyle that you can add to your TIU workouts or your normal fitness routines. Keep scrolling to kick-start your resolution with a few moves you can do literally anywhere.

Note: Moves 1-3 are designed to be completed as an add-on to your usual workout 3-4 times per week. Moves 4-8 are designed to be completed as a complete workout to tone your entire body and boost your metabolism.

Jump Rope

Use a jump rope or jump in place. Stay on your toes and engage your core as you jump rope. This is a great way to warm up, boost your metabolism, and tone your entire bod. Complete 42 jumps.

Raises your heart rate, tones your calves, quads, and core.

Up Down Planks

Begin in a plank position with hands directly below shoulders and engage your core. Lower down to your left forearm, then your right. Lift back up to your left palm, then your right. Make sure your booty and back stay in one line. Complete 42 reps.

Sculpts shoulders and core.

Curtsy Lunge and Side Kick

Hold a weight in front of your chest while standing with feet together. With your right leg step back and to the left into a curtsy lunge. Make sure your left knee doesn't go past your left toes. Step off your right foot and kick out to the side. Land back into a curtsy lunge. Complete 42 reps then switch sides.

Tones hamstrings, quads, and booty.

Star Jumps

Stand with feet hip-width apart and arms by your side holding dumbbells. Lower down into a squat while making sure to keep your knees from going past your toes. Straighten back up to standing, curl dumbbells toward chest, then press directly above your head. Lower arms back to your sides. Complete 42 reps.

Tones booty, quads, and shoulders.

Squat and Shoulder Press

Stand with feet hip-width apart and arms by your side holding dumbbells. Lower down into a squat while making sure to keep your knees from going past your toes. Straighten back up to standing, curl dumbbells toward chest, then press directly above your head. Lower arms back to your sides.

Tones booty, quads, and shoulders.

Single Leg Deadlift

Begin standing on your left leg with right leg slightly behind you while holding dumbbells in front of your hips. Hinge from the hips and lower your chest toward the ground while raising your right leg behind you. Make sure to maintain a neutral spine and square your hips. Return to standing. Complete 42 reps then switch sides. 

Sculpts booty and hamstrings.

Hee Haw and Bicep Curl

Begin on your knees while holding a dumbbell in each hand, arms by your side. Lean your booty back toward your feet, using your core and legs to stabilize you. As you lean back, curl the weights to your chest. Return to starting position. Complete 42 reps.

Tones legs, core, and biceps.

V-Sit Crunch

Begin in a boat pose position with legs bent while holding on to a dumbbell in in front of your chest. Straighten your arms and legs out and lean upper body back. Return to starting position. Complete 42 reps.

Tones your core.

