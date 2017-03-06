This Is How to Get a Butt Like a Victoria's Secret Model

There's a common misconception in the fashion industry that models are waifish and thin. But this is 2017. The new guard of fresh faces—Gigi Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and Jasmine Tookes—includes badass, digitally-savvy twenty-somethings with take-no-BS attitudes, who fine-tune their figures in old-school boxing gyms crawling with 300-pound bearded tattooed men (and document it on Instagram accordingly).

One of the aforementioned cult-favorite workout centers is The Dogpound, a new gym in downtown Manhattan founded by celebrity trainer Kirk Myers, who counts Hugh Jackman and Nigel Barker among his high-profile clients. At Red Bull's recent Sugarfree launch event, where they unveiled two new flavors, we asked for his go-to Victoria's Secret Angel-approved workout to tone and strengthen the butt.

"Consistence is key," Myers said. "Pick a time to work out that works for you and stick with it. Make a weekly plan and set a date for when you want to hit your goal. Lifestyle change doesn't come easily or overnight—it takes a combination of desire, positive attitude, drive, and a strong support network to make change, one step at a time."

Try out the regimen for yourself below.

The Booty Series

Complete all exercises (one through four) on one leg, then switch to the other leg.

1. Donkey Kicks

Start on all fours, hands under shoulders, knees under hips. Pull your working leg's knee to your chest then kick the leg up to the ceiling, holding the leg at a 90-degree angle, and flex the foot. Repeat this 20 times then hold and pulse for 20 reps.

dogpound/Instagram

2. Triangles

Bring your working leg on a diagonal line away from the body. Keeping the leg straight, pull the foot towards the sky, squeezing the glutes at the top, then crossing the working leg over the stabilizing side. Alternate this movement from side to side, tapping the working leg's foot on the floor without resting. Repeat this 20 times then hold the leg straight towards the ceiling and pulse.

3. Corner Kicks

Bring the working leg's knee to the opposite arm, then kick the leg towards the corner of the room on a diagonal line. Repeat this 20 times then hold the leg out and pulse for 20 reps.

4. Fire Hydrants

Keeping the working leg held at a 90-degree angle with your foot flexed, raise the leg as high as you can and flex through the outer glutes. Repeat 20 times then hold and pulse for 20 reps.