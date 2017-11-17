Eat Like An Angel: The Diet That the Victoria's Secret Models Swear By

The countdown to the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is officially on, which means the Angels have been prepping for their debuts for months. What gets them runway ready? Well for starters, working out with some of NYC’s best trainers, including Tracey Anderson and Angel-favorite Gotham Gym. But, as they say, abs are made in the kitchen, so they rely on nutritionist Dr. Charles Passler to get them looking their absolute best.

Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, and Amber Valletta are just a few of the supermodel clients who have turned to Passler’s detox program to increase metabolism and decrease body fat. Below, he shares exactly how he gets the stars into runway-ready shape.

Thomas Concordia/Getty

What are some tips you have previously shared with your VS model clients to help them get in shape for the show?

The biggest message is: Do you really want this and are you willing to accept what is required to make it happen. This is the same message given to every patient that walks into my office. Are you willing to accept what is required to make what matters to you real. Are you lean and athletic looking enough to make it. Are you willing to follow an eating program designed for you and put in the time at the gym to make it happen. The competition is huge. It is all about mindset. Without the proper mindset, it does not happen.

Proper sleep--7-9 hours

Hydration 2-4 liters of water

Consume nothing with sugar, or processed foods, no alcohol, carbs only before exercise, no carbs 3-5 days before the show (carbs hold onto water and prevent the lean look that is needed).

Stress management--meditate, get a massage, take a bath, go for a walk, anything to keep stress hormones down.

Stop exercising 3 days before the show and do some weight training or calisthetics before hair and makeup to get a pre-show pump. By the day of the show, the models are lean and strong and need to show a bit of definition. After resting for 2 days the pre-show exercise will make this happen.

What are some examples of foods you'd highly recommend/avoid for weight loss + muscle retention?

Every individual is different. Looking at it from a macro perspective it is important to maintain muscle while decreasing or maintaining optimal measurements and body fat. Protein is needed to support muscle, dietary fats are needed to provide sustained energy and carbohydrates are needed to provide energy to exercise. Meals are best to have protein and fats, carbs are best to be consumed pre-workout to provide the energy needed to engage in intense exercise:

Proteins--Meat, Fish, Shellfish, Poultry, Whole Eggs, Protein Powder

Fats--Nuts, Avocado, Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Chia/Flaxseeds

Pre Exercise Carbs--Sweet Potato, Rice, Winter Squash, Oats Quinoa, Fruit

Avoid potential foods that may create inflammation or bloat--All Gluten (wheat, rye, barley are the most common), Dairy, Processed Foods, Sugar.

Want to eat like an Angel? You can, with Dr. Passler's Pure Change 7-day detox ($199).