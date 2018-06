49-year-old actress Courteney Cox Arquette stays toned the old fashioned way. "I work pretty hard at it. I eat well and I exercise all the time," Cox Arquette has said. "I'm an avid 'worker-outer.' I also like to swim and play tennis." While running used to be her exercise staple, the actress now mixes things up with resistance bands, leg weights and dance aerobics.INSIDER TIP: "My clients prefer Power Pilates machines to tone, tighten and get red-carpet ready in less time," says celebrity trainer Michelle Lovitt, who has worked with Cox Arquette. "They get a full, targeted workout in as little as three 30-minute sessions a week."TRY IT: Find a power plate machine near you or buy one now at powerplate.com More! Best TV Show Weddings on EW.com