No Joke, the Treadmill Could Help Kick Your Tired Food Cravings

It's been pretty well documented at this point that getting a good night's sleep can help you maintain a healthy weight. An exhausted brain is prone to overeating, mainly because your mind is signaling that it needs more energy, making you think you need to fuel up to keep replenish what you've been spending.

But a new study has discovered a way to combat the tired munchies, although you may not love the answer.

According to a research team at the University of Alabama, exercising after finishing a grueling project, test, or other challenge actually help your body fight against the need to eat everything that isn't nailed down. Participants in the study who worked out for just 15 minutes after being given various tests ate less pizza than those who didn't. And if pizza isn't enough incentive to overeat in and of itself, we don't know what is.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian's Gluten-Free Snacking Secrets Will Make Your Mouth Water

Of course the last thing one wants to do after a long, tiring day is hit a spin class, but doing so could help you consume 200 fewer calories than if you chose to lounge on your couch instead (not to mention what you'll burn by exercising).

So, yes, yet another reason to get moving, even when you really, really, really dont want to. Think of it this way—a workout can be just an hour of your life each day, meanwhile its benefits will last way longer than that.