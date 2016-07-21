Whoa! This Site Breaks Down Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About Food

Anyone who has tried to make healthy lifestyle changes will tell you that it ain't a piece of cake. Literally. Whether you're trying to go dairy free, vegetarian, pescatarian, vegan, g-free, whatever have you, it takes commitment. It also takes a lot of mental energy. You can't just mindlessly consume (though we wish), which is probably why a lot of people struggle with follow-through. It might be easier to just continue living life with our heads in the sand.

Well, until now. Meet Sage. It's a health and wellness data platform that very well may change the way you eat forever. Not only can you set up a profile that allows you to select food preferences down to the option of preferring companies run by women, the app takes into account things like your current health status, weight, height, and how much exercise you get to create a full profile of your health and wellness goals. But it also helps you get there.

Through the site, you can selects brands or specific foods by brands and receive a full breakdown of not only its nutritional value and macronutrient breakdown, but you also get a breakdown of just how much exercise it would take to burn it off... by the kind of exercise of your choice!!!

How rad is that? The Sage Project left no stone unturned, and for those of us who are trying to live that fit life, it is sure to be a game changer. Check it out for yourself! We are currently obsessed.