I Can't Live Without These Butt-Sculpting, Sweat-Wicking Miracle Leggings
After trying hundreds of pairs, these are permanently in my rotation.
I have high standards when it comes to leggings. I either want them to feel buttery soft for lounging — like these leggings from Lululemon which feel like wearing nothing at all — or I want all the compression and performance power. And after testing hundreds of pairs over the years, I can say that when it comes to a legging that performs when you're actually working out, nothing beats Sweaty Betty's Zero Gravity High-Waisted Running Leggings ($128; sweatybetty.com).
Here's what makes them so special: They're super lightweight, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying, and as the brand's 'bum-sculpting' descriptor suggests, they truly make your butt look incredible. As one reviewer noted, absolutely no cellulite shows through, even when you're sweating — a pet peeve of mine with other leggings.
They've been my go-to for running — I used them while training for a half marathon and I never had to worry about them falling down — and for any high-intensity studio workout for the past five or so years. In the past year, I reached for them whenever I was getting on the Peloton or going for a long sanity walk outside. (Also helpful: The large side pocket and back zip pocket easily fit your phone/mask/keys, and they have UV protection.)
Bottom line: If you've been on the search for a pair of leggings that feel like a second skin, actually wicks away sweat when you're working out, and lifts and sculpts your butt, these most definitely will get the job done.
This Might Help is our new recurring column featuring the wellness products that actually make us feel better.