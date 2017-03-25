This Subscription Service Will Ensure You ALWAYS Have Workout Leggings

I think a dirty clothes hamper says a lot about your style. And if you were to look inside mine, you’d figure I live in workout leggings and sports bras. Honestly, apart from the clothes I wear to work, it’s pretty much true. I love working out (hence the need for the gear), and I simply love the look and practicality of athleisure. So you can imagine how much I freaked out when I found out a subscription box for workout clothes, appropriately named SweatStyle, exists.

I shouldn't have been that surprised considering athleisure's explosive popularity, plus the fact that there's a subscription box for pretty much every want, need, and desire. And SweatStyle? Well, it's made for the girl who wants a well stocked leggings drawer at all times.

Created by founder Helena Cawley in 2015, the personalized service delivers workout wear to clients every month, every other month, or every three months. When you sign up, you're prompted to fill out a survey that gives the company an idea of how and when you where your workout gear, plus your major likes and dislikes. For example, you're prompted to explain how often you do certain types of workouts, if you mostly wear prints or neutrals, your sizes, if you need more tops or bottoms, and if you only wear sweats to the gym or if you sport them at brunch, too.

RELATED: How Your Instagram Posts Created a New Starbucks Drink

After the form has been completed, a stylist puts together a five-piece box for you, and it's delivered to your door. Once you get your box, you're given five days to try everything on and figure out what you'd like to keep—and you only pay for what you keep.

If you said you needed more tops, you might have three different tees or tanks and only two pairs of leggings—or maybe bottoms and a long-sleeve shirt. You can get super specific in the survey so they know exactly what to send you.

VIDEO: Fitness Trainers Reveal What They Would Never Eat Before a Workout

The service prides itself on discovering stylish brands with interesting styles, so you won't be the 24th girl in class wearing your standard black leggings. And while we definitely love those, sometimes it's nice to mix it up with a polka dot or a leopard print.

RELATED: In Defense of Not Meal Prepping Work Lunches

As for the brands they distribute? Vimmia, Terez, Alala, Free People, and Reebok all make the cut, among many others.

Whether you're at the gym every single day and need to upgrade your collection, or simply want to put off doing the wash, this service will solve either problem.