6 Supplements That Help Your Most Annoying Beauty Issues

Let’s call 2017 the supplement boom, shall we? Beauty brands and wellness companies alike have spent the better part of this year launching and formulating their own take on daily vitamins and powders to boost not only your health and gut, but even fix common hair issues and potentially improve your skin.

They’re not for everyone, so it’s important to speak with your doctor before adding them into your daily routine. But if you’re curious about what’s out there, we’re here to fill you in on the newest and buzziest products out there. Keep scrolling to see a few that claim to fix some of the most common and the most annoying beauty issues of all time.

Olly Restful Sleep Blackberry Zen Vitamin Gummies

From hair, skin, and nails to a boost of energy, there's an Olly vitamin made to address a ton of common beauty issues. This particular blueberry-flavored gummie is made with a blend of ingredients to promote a better night's sleep, like melatonin, the hormone that helps regulate sleep, the calming amino acid l-theanine, and other botanicals to help you get in a relaxed state before you hit the hay.

The Beauty Chef Glow Advanced Inner Beauty Powder

Not a pill but a powder, this company was founded with the belief that you should fix your skin issue from the inside out—better gut health means better skin. Packed with probiotics that help your digestive health, amino acids, fatty acids, and other nutrients from fermented ingredients like maqui berry, chickpeas, lentils, chia, pepitas, sunflower seeds, green tea, ginger, and turmeric, it can be added into a glass of water, your smoothie, or you can even work it into recipes.

Ritual Essential for Women

If you're looking for a multivitamin, consider bringing up Ritual at your next doc's appointment. The brand formulated a daily capsule that's made with only nine essential nutrients that most women are lacking in, like iron, magnesium, vitamin D3, folate, and more. They're also open about where they're sourced from, and you can get them sent to you in a subscription schedule so you never run dry.

Nutrafol

Celebrated by celebrity hairstylists, this hair supplement was designed to reverse or improve thinning hair or hair loss with vitamins, botanicals, and minerals by neutralizing different hair loss triggers—stress, inflammation, and hormones are just three.

Dr. Sturm Skin Food

Like all the other products in this skincare line, these anti-aging supplements utilize the ingredient purslane, which is an anti-inflammatory and rich in antioxidants to protect your skin and support its healthy function. These capsules also include the polyphenol resveratrol to further support the skin's defense system, along with glucosamine, which supports your body's production of hyaluronic acid—the super ingredient you find in so many hydrating moisturizers.

Ouai Haircare Oily Scalp Supplement

Did you think celebrity stylist Jen Atkin was finished with foaming dry shampoo? Think again. Her latest product to the market included a series of hair supplements that address hair issues other than loss. This particular product uses green tea extract and niacin to support growth, but to also regulate sebum production, or the culprit behind the oiliness at your roots.

