1 of 8 Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for THR, Coutesy Soul Cycle

Stars Love SoulCycle!

Everyone wants to know the stars' secrets behind their enviable figures, and lately, celebs like Katie Holmes and Kyra Sedgwick have turned to SoulCycle for a brand new take on the traditional spinning class. Lady Gaga and Lena Dunham are also fans of the high-impact class, which is held in a candlelit room accompanied by an energizing soundtrack. We caught up with SoulCycle instructor Jolie Walsh to get the 411 on exactly what it is and how it works. Keep reading to find out more!