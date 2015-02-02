Star Workouts, No Gym Required!

Feb 02, 2015 @ 3:12 pm
Julia Roberts - Dumbbells - Star Workout at Home - Celebrity Fitness
Strengthen with Dumbbell Lifts
"People are so focused on cardio that when they can't afford a gym membership, workouts go by the wayside," says Kathy Kaehler, who has trained with Julia Roberts for over a decade. "Strength is important too! Five-pound weights allow you to do circuit and strength workouts, which keep your heart rate up, increase your metabolism and help you tone."

BUY IT
5-pound dumbells, $13; at amazon.com.

EXTRA! FREE TRAINING TIPS
Follow Kathy on Twitter @kathykaehler

-Lisa Tilson
Jason Merritt/Getty Images, iStockphoto
Pack a Harley Bar
Pack a Harley Bar
"The Harley Bar is a workout tool I designed for my actress and musician clients who need to stay in shape on the road and at home," says celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, who has worked with stars like Jennifer Hudson, Amanda Seyfried and Lady Gaga. "Its a barbell and dumbbell kit that has a very cool add-on weight system."

BUY IT
HarleyBar, $40; at qvc.com.

EXTRA! FREE TRAINING TIPS
Follow Harley on Twitter @harleypasternak
Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Courtesy QVC
Jennifer Garner - ValSlides - Star Workout at Home - Celebrity Fitness
Tone with ValSlides
"This portable exercise tool will turn your living room into a gym. It challenges your core with every move," says their creator, Valerie Waters, who uses them with clients like Jennifer Garner (watch her demonstrate here!). "You immediately feel the results after the first time," says Garner. "It's deceptively simple and incredibly effective."

BUY IT
ValSlides, $30; at valslide.com.

EXTRA! FREE TRAINING TIPS
Follow Valerie on Twitter @valeriewaters
Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Courtesy Valslide
<p>Pump It Up with Piloxing Gloves</p>
Pump It Up with Piloxing Gloves

"These really are a girls best friend! Not only can you wear them while working out with the Piloxing DVD, you can also hike, jog or walk with them," says Piloxing founder Viveca Jenson, whose clients include Alexis Bledel and Hilary Duff. Each glove weighs ½ pound to make basic moves more challenging. "Try wearing them while doing household chores. Cleaning windows with the gloves tones up those shoulders and triceps in no time!"

BUY IT
Piloxing Gloves, $24; at piloxing.com.

EXTRA! FREE TRAINING TIPS
Follow Viveca on Twitter @piloxing

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage for Jed Foundation, Courtesy Piloxing Gloves
Heidi Klum - Medicine Ball - Star Workout at Home - Celebrity Fitness
Work Your Core on a Stability Ball
"Not having a gym is no excuse! You can do my exercises anytime and anywhere," says trainer David Kirsch, who has worked with busy stars like Heidi Klum and Anne Hathaway. "The stability ball is particularly great for working your abs and arms-top trouble spots for most of us."

BUY IT
Stability Ball, $50; at davidkirschwellness.com.

EXTRA! FREE TRAINING TIPS
Follow David on Twitter @davidkirsch
Jason Merritt/Getty Images, Courtesy David Kirsch
Download Your Routine
Download Your Routine
"If someone can't afford a gym membership, I highly recommend my iPhone fitness app, QE2 Celebrity Easy Exercises," says Kate Hudson's trainer Nicole Stuart. "If you don’t have access to an iPhone or iPod, something as simple as a jump rope can really get your heart rate going-it's good cardio."

BUY IT
QE2 Fitness App, $1.99; at itunes.com.
Jump rope, $13; at amazon.com.

EXTRA! FREE TRAINING TIPS
Follow Nicole on Twitter @qe2pilates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images, Courtesy Nicole Stuart, iStockphoto
Rashida Jones - JBands - Star Workout at Home - Celebrity Fitness
Travel with JC Bands

"Portable bands like JC Bands are great," says celebrity trainer Ashley Borden, who has trained stars like Christina Aguilera, Lauren Graham and Tori Spelling. "They can attach anywhere and they have two separate bands on one attachment to ensure equal pull and push weight."

BUY IT
JC All-Purpose Bands, $25; at performbetter.com.

EXTRA! FREE TRAINING TIPS
Follow Ashley on Twitter @ashleyborden

KYLE ROVER/startraksphoto.com, iStockphoto
