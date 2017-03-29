10 Great Sports Bras That'll Make You Ditch Your Regular Bras

Could it be true? Are the days of overstuffed push-up bras and tighter-than-thou underwires digging into our ribs finally over? All findings point to yes. And we couldn’t be more thrilled. What, with the plethora of adorable (and comfortable) sports bras on the market, there seems to be no need to stuff yourself into a regular old fashioned bra anymore. Below, 10 sports bras that will convince you to give up on regular bras altogether. From super soft fabric, to cool designs and colors that look fab peeking out of a shirt, sports bras are having a moment.

VIDEO: Fitness Trainers Reveal What They Never Eat Before or After a Workout

Just think, the first thing you’ll want to do when you get home won’t have to be ripping off your bra and flinging it across the room anymore. Eureka.