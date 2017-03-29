10 Great Sports Bras That'll Make You Ditch Your Regular Bras

Alo Ceballos/GC Images
Kim Peiffer
Mar 29, 2017 @ 11:45 am

Could it be true? Are the days of overstuffed push-up bras and tighter-than-thou underwires digging into our ribs finally over? All findings point to yes. And we couldn’t be more thrilled. What, with the plethora of adorable (and comfortable) sports bras on the market, there seems to be no need to stuff yourself into a regular old fashioned bra anymore. Below, 10 sports bras that will convince you to give up on regular bras altogether. From super soft fabric, to cool designs and colors that look fab peeking out of a shirt, sports bras are having a moment.

Just think, the first thing you’ll want to do when you get home won’t have to be ripping off your bra and flinging it across the room anymore. Eureka. 

1 of 10 Courtesy

HeatGear Low-Impact Strappy Sports Bra

Under Armour $30 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Koral Trifecta Versatility Bra

Bandier $68 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Varley BROOKS CROP BRA

Bandier $49 (Originally $65) SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Salutation Sports Bra

Zella $35 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Infinite Bra

Gypset Goddess x Alo $44 (Originally $72) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Pro Indy Cooling Sports Bra

Nike $36 (Originally $50) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Slashback Crop

Outdoor Voices $60 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Committed Racerback Sports Bra

Adidas $30 (Originally $60) SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

MANEUVER REVERSIBLE SPORTS BRA

VIMMIA $75 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Sunnie Chill Plunge Sports Bra

Aerie by American Eagle $20 SHOP NOW

