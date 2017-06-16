The Snack Bars That Workout and Fitness Pros Actually Eat

Getty
Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 16, 2017 @ 12:30 pm

We’d like to say we run to the kitchen and chop up some fresh veggies every time we want a snack, but we like to keep it real here. We’re on the go, and we’re carrying everything in our totes. That’s where the convenience of snack bars come in. Though, with all those rumors out there about being candy in healthy-looking packaging, finding a good-for-you option can seem bleak. So, we reached out to fitness pros and health gurus to find out the snack bars they actually eat. Keep scrolling to check out and shop their picks.

VIDEO: Get That Body: Kendall Jenner's Legs

1 of 8 Courtesy

thinkThin High Protein Bars

"I love thinkThin because they have zero sugar and that is something I really need to stay away from. They also have a great texture and keep me super full." — Sarah Larson Levey, Founder of Y7 Studio

5 bars $6 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Perfect Food Bars

"Perfect Bars are the perfect go-to snack when I don't have time to prepare my favorite apples and peanut butter snack. They are so fresh and make me feel like I am doing something good for my body when I eat them." — Deena Robertson, Co-Founder of Modo Yoga LA

$22 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

GoMacro Protein Pleasure Bars

"GoMacro Protein Pleasure Bars literally save my life! Since I’m too go, go, go for my own good, I often find myself between classes and meetings, running, and starving. Grabbing food on-the-go can be super pricey and totally not within my wellness goals, so having bars in my bag to hold me over until I can get to a good, whole, and rounded meal is important. GoMacro bars are sweet, but not fake-sweet tasting, filling, and yummy, without any weird texture or ingredients. I can pronounce them all and truthfully know what they are. They are the perfect, hold-me-over, keep me energized after a workout, travel-friendly snack!" — Eve Lynn Kessner, SoulCycle Instructor and Holistic Nutritionist 

12 bars for $26 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Pure Change Protein Bars

"I prefer Pure Change bars when I’m on the go and don’t have time to have a healthy meal." — Vanessa Packer, founder of modelFIT 

12 bars for $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Exo Protein Bars

"I'm totally not a bar person because I feel like it's just a snack, usually with at least 200 calories in it, and lots of sugar and ingredients I can't pronounce. WIth that said, if I'm going to have a bar on-the-go, it's always one with peanut butter. Last summer, before I committed to opening box + flow, i was searching for myself in all places, but at one point, in Chicago with an old flame. It took less than 24 hours for me to realize he was NOT my guy, so I bolted 12 hours in and took a snack bar from his pantry as a souvenir. It happened to be exo pbj. No sugar, gluten, grain, or dairy and chock full of protein via cricket flour. It's satisfying, but a little wacky, sorta like me. I'm into it." — Olivia Young, Founder of box + flow

12 bars for $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

RXBAR Whole Food Protein Bar

"RX Bars not only tell you the exact ingredients in large print, but every one of their bars are so tasty I actually look forward to having them. They're also sold at most grocery stores so it makes it very easy to grab it and go." —  Suzie Baleson, Founder of Wellth Collective

12 bars for $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Pure Protein Bars

"I love Pure Protein Bars in Dark Chocolate Coconut. They have 200 calories, 3G of sugar, and taste like candy. Because I'm a girl on-the-go, packing these bars with me is essential so I'm always prepared." — Nicole Winhoffer, Founder of NWMethod

12 bars for $14 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Raspberry Cheesecake Muscle Milk Bar

"I love my Muscle Milk bars because they SAVE me when I'm on the go! I'm always stuck in LA traffic, or on to the next meeting, and it's the perfect thing to snack on when you need a boost of energy and a quick healthy bite!" — Katie Austin, Fitness Trainer and Author

12 bars for $36 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!