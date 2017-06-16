The Snack Bars That Workout and Fitness Pros Actually Eat

"I'm totally not a bar person because I feel like it's just a snack, usually with at least 200 calories in it, and lots of sugar and ingredients I can't pronounce. WIth that said, if I'm going to have a bar on-the-go, it's always one with peanut butter. Last summer, before I committed to opening box + flow, i was searching for myself in all places, but at one point, in Chicago with an old flame. It took less than 24 hours for me to realize he was NOT my guy, so I bolted 12 hours in and took a snack bar from his pantry as a souvenir. It happened to be exo pbj. No sugar, gluten, grain, or dairy and chock full of protein via cricket flour. It's satisfying, but a little wacky, sorta like me. I'm into it." — Olivia Young, Founder of box + flow