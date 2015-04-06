Smart Summer Living

Apr 06, 2015 @ 3:23 pm
Keep Summer Workouts Cool
Keep Summer Workouts Cool

Do your toughest exercise during early morning or early evening. If you can only exercise at lunch, stay inside or in the shade.
Smart Afternoon Snack
Smart Afternoon Snack

Save that sweet cupcake for dessert. A snack of protein (cheese) plus a carb (crackers or an apple) will give you more energy on long summer days.
Can’t Steal a Power Nap?
Can’t Steal a Power Nap?

Try a 15-minute meditation break instead: Close your eyes, breathe deep and focus on one happy thought—or imagine you’re inhaling a favorite color.
Sweet Summer Feet
Sweet Summer Feet

Want to freshen your feet after a day in hot shoes? Soak them for 30 minutes in warm water that’s been infused with a pot of strong black tea.
Can't Stop Snacking?
Can't Stop Snacking?

It’s easy to get the munchies when you're really just a little dehydrated. Drink some smartwater and wait 20 minutes—your hunger may be gone.
