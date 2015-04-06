whitelogo
whitelogo
Smart Summer Living
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Beauty
Health & Fitness
Smart Summer Living
InStyle.com
Apr 06, 2015 @ 3:23 pm
Keep Summer Workouts Cool
Do your toughest exercise during early morning or early evening. If you can only exercise at lunch, stay inside or in the shade.
Smart Afternoon Snack
Save that sweet cupcake for dessert. A snack of protein (cheese) plus a carb (crackers or an apple) will give you more energy on long summer days.
Can’t Steal a Power Nap?
Try a 15-minute meditation break instead: Close your eyes, breathe deep and focus on one happy thought—or imagine you’re inhaling a favorite color.
Sweet Summer Feet
Want to freshen your feet after a day in hot shoes? Soak them for 30 minutes in warm water that’s been infused with a pot of strong black tea.
Can't Stop Snacking?
It’s easy to get the munchies when you're really just a little dehydrated. Drink some smartwater and wait 20 minutes—your hunger may be gone.
1
of
6
Advertisement
1 of 5
Keep Summer Workouts Cool
Do your toughest exercise during early morning or early evening. If you can only exercise at lunch, stay inside or in the shade.
Advertisement
2 of 5
Smart Afternoon Snack
Save that sweet cupcake for dessert. A snack of protein (cheese) plus a carb (crackers or an apple) will give you more energy on long summer days.
3 of 5
Can’t Steal a Power Nap?
Try a 15-minute meditation break instead: Close your eyes, breathe deep and focus on one happy thought—or imagine you’re inhaling a favorite color.
Advertisement
4 of 5
Sweet Summer Feet
Want to freshen your feet after a day in hot shoes? Soak them for 30 minutes in warm water that’s been infused with a pot of strong black tea.
Advertisement
5 of 5
Can't Stop Snacking?
It’s easy to get the munchies when you're really just a little dehydrated. Drink some smartwater and wait 20 minutes—your hunger may be gone.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!